Wuse Market on fire as suspect is shot dead

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Part of popular Abuja market, Wuse Market has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums and some angry traders in the market over the shooting and killing of a suspect.

Daily Champion reports that a suspect who was being tried in the market mobile court attempted to run away and was shot and killed by the Police.

When contacted, a senior official of the Abuja Markets Management Limited, AMML who pleaded for anonymity confirmed the story.

He said the suspect was already convicted of a crime which was not mentioned and in the process of taking the alleged convict to court, the boy bolted and tried to run when he was shot by the Police.

The AMML staff said that was what provoked the attackers to burn down some shops, the office of AMML was also touched and some vehicles in the car park within the market.

The situation caused a stampede in the market as people ran about in confusion, to save either their lives or their property.

It was not clear how many people were injured in the stampede and the degree of injuries sustained. People scaled the fences while some pushed their way through the few gates.

Confirming the fire incident, Innocent Amaechina, PRO, AMML confirmed that their office and other shops as well as some cars were burnt.

He couldn’t confirm those responsible for the fire incident, but said that the Fire Service and the Police had taken over and cordoned the area, so he couldn’t access the area himself.