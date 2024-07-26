Governor Otti Mourns The Demise of PG Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Iwuanyanwu.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti Mourns the Demise of Elder Statesman and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

In a statement by his Chief press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha,

Governor Otti, received with shock and heavy heart the sudden demise of Elder Statesman and the General-President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Engr. Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu – Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

Governor Otti described the death of the leader of Ndigbo Worldwide as a great loss to the Igbo nation and the entire country.

He described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a great patriot, lover of his people, a successful leader and an outstanding professional, businessman and leader.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Abia State, Governor Otti commiserates with the family of the Elder Statesman, Imo State Government, the South-East, the Igbo nation across the globe and the country at large”