Imo so far lost 12 courts to Unknown Gunmen -CJ

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state has so far lost 12 courts to unknown gunmen in the last two years

The chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Theresa Chukwuemeka-Chikeka disclosed this during the flag-off of the 2023/2024 Legal Year held in Owerri Monday

The CJ expressed worry pointing out that insecurity was still a serious concern to the judiciary in the state revealing that the state judiciary lost personnel, infrastructure and man-hours as a result of insecurity in the state

According to the Chief Judge, “It has become the foremost problem facing the judiciary as with other facets of our life, particularly in the past few years ”

This the CJ believed resulted in the loss of personnel infrastructure and man-hours, explaining that , ” Within the last two years alone, the judiciary has lost more than a dozen of courts”.

The CJ, listed the courts affected as High Court Etiti, High Court Atta Nwabiri, Magistrate Court Okpala, Customary Court Umunneke and Customary Court Ihioma in Orlu adding that in 2023, High Court sitting in Orlu and the High Court sitting in Oguta respectively as well as Magistrate Court Ubulu were also attacked by the unknown gunmen

The number one judge, urged legal practitioners to apply more diligence and be more Vigilant in the discharge of their duties, saying, ” it is true safety is of the Lord, but much diligence and vigilance is required of each and everyone of us in order to combat this menace”

Flagging-off the 2023/2024 legal year, Governor Uzodimma, speaking through his Deputy Mrs Chinyere Ekomearu promised to stabilize the wheels of justice in the state describing the judiciary as the last hope of the common man in the society.

He reiterated the state governments commitment in partnering with the Judiciary in upholding justice in the state