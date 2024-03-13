Anambra Govt. averts Importers’ leadership crisis, inaugurates caretaker committee

Phil Okose, Oniitsha

Anambra State Government Tuesday, through Anambra State Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, appointed and inaugurated an 11 man caretaker Commitee to pilot the affairs of Mgbuka Obosi market Importers’ Association as leadership crisis reportedly tore the association apart.

It was gathered that prior to today’s inauguration of the committee, precisely on 29 February, 2024, when the association wanted to conduct its election, members prepared for a showdown as most of the contestants and their supporters vowed it would be a do or die affair.

On a tip-off, the State government intervened and stopped the conduct of the election through ASMATA and the order to stop the election was forwarded to the association through the Chairman of Mgbuka Obosi Old Motor Spare parts market, Chief Samuel Ifurunwa, who presented the order to the association and the election stopped.

According to Chief Ifurunwa, “I told them that they should not conduct the election as ordered by the state government that no election should be conducted in any market for now .”

Recall that the State government, in a bid to restore sanity in markets, stopped all manners of market elections until further notice in the state.

Consequently, the ASMATA President General, PG Chief Humphrey Anuna, in carrying out the state government order, inaugurated 11 man caretaker committee members who will pilot the affairs of the association for now.

Inaugurating them through the Idemili zonal chairman, Chief Emmanuel Obiagwu, they were urged to abide by their oath of office and avoid acts capable of dragging them to ridicule.

Chief Obiagwu disclosed that the intervention of the government through ASMATA, saved what would have been recorded as bloodbath among the members of the association because of leadership crisis.

The 11 man members include, Chief Onyegiri Francis-chairman, Nwosu Afam-vice chairman, Egbunonu Amaechi-secretay, Okonta Leonard-Assistant secretary, G.OC. Frank-financial secretary, Okeke Chikeke-treasurer, Anaonye Valentine-provost, Desmond Ubawuike-assistant provost, Ononuju Anayo-member and Umeakunne Vitus-member.

Addressing the association prior to the inauguration of the committee members, at the ASMATA Secretariat, Onitsha, the ASMATA PG, told them that the intervention of the state government through ASMATA was not done out of malice, rather they should see it in good faith.

“The intervention of the state government was not out of malice but in good faith. For now there is nothing like conduct of election in any market until further notice. Give support to the committee,” he stated.

In his post inaugural speech, the new chairman, Chief Onyegiri Francis, expressed satisfaction with the timely intervention of the state government through A$MATA, adding that the intervention averted bloodbath that would have occurred.

“I commend Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo who through ASMATA, intervened because everyone was spoiling for a showdown over chairmanship of the association. It would have been a different story to tell.

“I pledge to restore peace and have an open door policy so that the association will move forward. We must abide by the state government directive,” he affirmed.

Speaking, the President General of Ugwuagba Obosi community, Chief Chukwuemerie Igboka, thanked God for the intervention of the state government adding that he has confidence on the caretaker committee to move the market forward.

In his own contribution, Chief Nduka Chiemerie, (a.k.a.Bishop), disclosed that if not for the intervention of ASMATA, it would have been a sad story as all were set for war in the name of election.

Also Mr. John Anieto, a Chieftain, said that ASMATA intervened at the right time and saved what would have been ugly situation.