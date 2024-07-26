Police Arrest Man For Murdering Commercial Cycle Rider In Akwa Ibom State.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Akwa Ibom State Police command has arrested one Daniel Etim Okon ‘m’ 23 years for murdering one Saviour Anthony Effiong ‘m’ 45 years and dispossed him of his bike.

The command also arrested kidnappers as well as recovered a cache of firearm and ammunition from suspects. This was disclosed on Friday by the commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara while briefing press men during the parade of the suspects at the Solomon Arase podium, police headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia.

He said in effort to ensure the safety and security of Akwa Ibom State, the command has adopted new strategies in fighting evolving crimes and criminalities in other to ensure that the state is stable and remains one of the most peaceful states in the country.

The commissioner of Police said on 12th July 2024 the operatives of the command on routine stop and search, accosted two men on a motorcycle without proper identification along Timber Market, Uyo.

After rigorous interrogation the suspect who was the rider of the motor bike, confessed that on 11th July 2024 at 9pm he paid the ‘Okada’ man to carry him from Idoro road in Uyo to Mbikpong Ikot Edim in Ibesikpo Asutan local government. That on getting to a lonely area he hacked the man to death with a machete and buried him in a shallow grave and went away with his machine, adding that the decomposed body of the victim identified as Saviour Anthony Effiong 45 years old was exhumed and is currently deposited at the morgue.

Also parading suspects of various heinous crimes such baby factory, notorious kidnapping syndicate led by most wanted kidnapper, one Ubong Effiong Archibong aka ‘Condiment’, who operates firearms armoury under the guise of mortuary, armed robbery and others, warned people against taking a long ride on commercial motorcycle during late hours.

Speaking further the Police Commissioner, however, admitted that the breakthrough wouldn’t have been that massive but for the collaboration with other sister security organizations, the government and people of the state.

He therefore used the opportunity to appreciate the government for the support, sister security agencies and good spirited members of the public whose credible and timely information have led to the achievements.

In his statement the suspect blamed the devil for the act and asked for a second chance to turn a new leaf.