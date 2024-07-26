NMCGVS holds World Drowning Prevention Day celebration….. Seeks for support from stakeholders

The Nigerian Marine Coast Guards Volunteer Service (NMCGVS) has joined other world agencies to celebrate the United Nations approved World Drowning Prevention Day which is celebrated on July 25th every year.

The event which held in Lagos, was marked by presentations, real life simulation of drowning, rescue and speeches of personnel who are graduates from the NMCGVS.

In his opening speech, Captain Femi Daramola, who spoke on the essentiality of learning rescue skills as a basic necessity to everyone, also harped on the need for an upgrade to NMCGVS to be able to effectively carry out rescue operations.

Some trainee graduates gave presentations on vital roles of NMCGVS as first respondents with search and rescue operations, communication, transportation and medics to reduce the impact of on-site and natural disasters, stating that technology is key in their operations especially with real-life digital imaging, drones and GPS to also manage situations.

The Chief Commanding Officer of Nigerian Marine Coast Guard Volunteer Service, Captain Isaac Adamolekun, who is a marine specialist, said that with data collated since 2012, it has shown that many states in Nigeria are prone to flood disasters and the Volunteer Service needs to put in more efforts towards rescuing people from drowning and aquatic predators.

He said that was why NMCGVS is proactive towards mitigating the dangers associated with the terrain, adding that adequate professional training in swimming and seamanship skills, it is poised to continue this service across the 36 states of country and the Federal Capital Territory.

Captain Adamolekun called on International organizations, the Federal and state governments and other stakeholders to give adequate funding and professional equipment to make their work successful.

He appealed to the necessary bodies and organizations to aid NMCGVS with expanding their network across the country to enable their personnel to be in fixed bases and help with provision of heavy equipment like jet skis, surfboards and other necessary tools.

The event featured a demonstration of rescue operation and first respondency in drowning by Captain Adamolekun and some personnel of the Service.

