Iwuanyanwu Was a Heavyweight in all Dimensions. Abaribe

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has described the death of Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as a huge loss of a consummate Nigerian patriot who was also a heavyweight intellectually, financially, politically, culturally and socially in Igbo land and the whole of Nigeria.

The Senator in tarse statement by his Media Adviser Uchenna Awom in Abuja on Thursday said he was saddened by the death of Dr Iwuanyanwu, particularly at this time when he along side other patriots have kick-started a crucial process that would enthrone a lasting peace and harmonious relationship in Nigeria especially in Igbo land.

“Here was a patriot, a consummate lover of our people and a focused progressive who was at the forefront of infrastructural revolution in the Old Imo State and the overall development of our dear country Nigeria.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was an all rounder, who never glossed over responsibilities that would be beneficial to all irrespective of tribe or religion. Thank you for all you did for our people. We will miss your wise counsel and your focused leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo”, Abaribe said.

Senator Abaribe condoled with the family, Ndigbo, government and people of Imo State and Nigeria at large.