Wike Emphasizes Need for Efficient Drones in FCT

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has stressed the importance of identifying the most suitable type of drones for the FCT, ensuring their efficiency and reliability.

He made this statement during a meeting with the Consul-General of the Embassy of Hungary in Nigeria, Endre Peter Deri, at his Abuja office.

Wike commended the Hungarian Consul-General for his interest in partnering with Nigeria in agriculture and security, which are key areas of President Tinubu’s Renewed hope agenda.

He highlighted the administration’s commitment to addressing security challenges, noting that Abuja is now safer due to effective tackling of insecurity.

The Minister expressed his desire for drones in the FCT’s security procurement process but acknowledged his lack of expertise. He suggested that security experts from both sides discuss and identify the most effective and efficient drones for the region.

Wike also emphasized the importance of agriculture, particularly in addressing food insecurity in the FCT. He expressed willingness to collaborate and partner with Hungary through public-private partnerships (PPP), offering land for sustainable production practices.

Earlier, Peter Deri mentioned the University of Agriculture’s readiness to cooperate with the FCT in ensuring food security through sustainable production practices, particularly through PPP.

The meeting aimed to explore potential partnerships between Nigeria and Hungary in security and agriculture, aligning with President’s new hope agenda.