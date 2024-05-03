Champion Newspapers Limited
Bayelsa Youths Have Been Charge To promote self Development Entrepreneurship

Metro news
Douye Diri, Bayelsaa Governor.
Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

 

Bayelsa state youths have been urge to, develop themselves through the” Bayelsa youths employability conference” for better use  and create employment for themselves.

 

Her excellency Dr Mrs Gloria Douye Diri ,in a brief interview with journalist said, “youths should use this opportunity to expend their knowledge, and be self reliance, people pay money to aquire this knowledge.

 

The event which was held  at Golden Tulip hotel, Harold Dappa hall Yenagoa was a transformative experience for all participants. The conference was specifically designed to equip the youth of Bayelsa with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today’s competitive  business line.

 

It aim to address Challenges of unemployment and underemployment among Bayelsa youths,  have opportunity with necessary tools, resources and inspiration to engage with keynote speeches from esteemed speakers, participate in interactive panel sessions, attend workshops focusing on tangible skills development,

 

The emphasis on self-development, entrepreneurship, and career advancement resonated with all inspiring them to pursue their passions, and their talents, and take meaningful steps towards achieving their professional goals.

 

As we look towards the success of the BYEC Conference, we are proud to have played a role in empowering the youth of Bayelsa and fostering a community of driven and ambitious individuals to impact their lives.

 

Let us continue to promote self-development, entrepreneurship, and career advancement in our community – together, we can shape a brighter future for all.

 

Those in attendant Hon,Tare Porri, Hon, Ebizi Brown,Hon. Chief Ayibanegiyefa Egba and the commissioner for labour and productivity,Hon Ebiuwou Obiyai

 

 

