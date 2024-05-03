My reconciliation with Wike will benefit Rivers APC – Says Abe, SDP Guber Candidate

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the March 2023 elections in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe said his reconciliation with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike will benefit the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Abe, who have since left the SDP back to the APC, stated this in a post he personally made on his verified social media page. He thanked the FCT minister for accepting the peace process with him.

The former representative of Rivers South East at National Assembly was spotted alighting from the same vehicle with the FCT minister last weekend in Port Harcourt, during the thanksgiving service of the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, and member representing Rivers State on the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha, sparking mixed reactions amongst his followers.

He said, “I believe that the APC in Rivers state will benefit from the process of peaceful reunification, and reintegration.

“I have made Peace with the Hon Minister of the FCT, and former Governor of Rivers State. I accompanied him to Chief Tony Okocha’s thanksgiving to show that my commitment to end the rifts in our party is total.

“I want to publicly thank the Minister, he could have behaved like other politicians who made peace with me, and still encourage me, Tony and others to continue fighting (You bring Magnus in the morning through one door, then bring Tony in the evening through the other door). But his style is direct, truthful and sincere, and it will create a united team.

“The disagreements within is over and done for good, because the oxygen for conflict has been extinguished,” he said.

He added: “It may take a little while but the end result is that all those with us, who sincerely wish us well will go with us and tow the path of unity because we all know that it is the right way to go.

“Let me also thank Chief Okocha, of course he knew I was coming, and he received me well. My home is in the APC. Let us come together. Everyone will benefit from us working together”.