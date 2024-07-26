Soludo Mourns The Loss Of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Describes Him As A Mentor

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has mourned the passing of the distinguished statesman, notable patriot, renowned businessman, and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Thursday July 25, 2024 at the age of 82 years after a brief illness.

In his condolence message, Governor Soludo expressed profound sadness on the passage of the elder statesman, describing it as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family and the Igbo nation but to Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor further described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a personal mentor, a great supporter as well as an influential figure whose life and wise counsel were a tribute to exceptional leadership, patriotism, and steadfast dedication to the progress of the Igbo nation and Nigeria as a Country. His contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria are immeasurable. As the publisher of the Champion Newspapers and owner of several other businesses, his entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic endeavours have left an enduring legacy in our nation.

Governor Soludo also recalled and praised the significant contributions of Chief Iwuanyanwu as Chairman, Planning Committee of Ohanaeze, a strategic position Governor Soludo also occupied in the past in Ohanaeze

Also, as the 11th President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, he provided exemplary leadership, fostering unity, and championing the interests of Ndigbo even while building bridges of peace across Nigeria.

Governor Soludo, therefore, extends his deep condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and associates of Chief Iwuanyanwu, Ndigbo and the nation, praying that his soul rest in peace as God grants the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.