NGO urges IGP, NSE, CAS to arrest, prosecute attackers of Egugba community in Benue

.Urges security agencies to provide a joint check point for the people

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

A non- governmental organization, Nigeria Parents Forum has called on the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja and the Inspector-general of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to intervene and ensure the arrest and prosecution of the attackers of the people of Egugba Umuezeokohu in Ulayi Ward, Ado LGA of Benue State

It condemned in strong terms the attack of the people by armed non-state actors numbering about 100 resulting in the death of Mrs Felicia Ariom and Mrs Nneka Nwokporo who are two nursing mothers and severe injuries on Mrs Ndidi Nwokpor.

In a statement issued and signed by the National Coordinator of the forum, Mr Monday Eze, the group urged the security agencies to provide a joint security check point to protect the people of Egugba who have deserted their community for fear of the marauders who allegedly promised to continue to repeat the attacks.

Eze said that the Forum was equally seeking the recovery of motorcycles, livestock and other properties carted away by the attackers on the fateful day.

He also called on President Tinubu’s administration to end unprovoked attacks on Nigerian parents and their family members to enable them lawfully ply their respective trades in order to cope with the economic challenges in the country.

” Nigeria Parents Forum condemns the attack of the people of Egugba Umuezeokohu in Ulayi Ward, Ado LGA of Benue State by armed non-state actors numbering about 100 on 12th July , 2024 resulting in the death of Mrs Felicia Ariom and Mrs Nneka Nwokporo who are two nursing mothers and severe injuries on Mrs Ndidi Nwokpor.

“The Forum hereby solicits the intervention of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; the Inspector-general of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Benue State Police Commissioner, CP Steve Yabane, to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the attackers and to provide a joint security check point to protect the people of Egugba Umuezeokohu in Ulayi Ward who have deserted the community for fear of the marauders who allegedly promised to continue to repeat the attacks.

“Nigeria Parents Forum equally seek the recovery of motorcycles, livestock and other properties carted away by the attackers on the fateful day.

” Inasmuch as Nigeria Parents Forum is reluctant to blame President Tinubu for the hardship in the country, the forum wants President Tinubu’s administration to end unprovoked attacks on Nigerian parents and their family members to enable them lawfully ply their respective trades in order to cope with the economic challenges in the country