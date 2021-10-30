Champion Newspapers Limited
University of Lagos Commissions new Marine Police Post , solicits more collaboration

Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe, (right) Deputy Vice Chancellor  (development Service)  Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa and other police officers during a ride ,  at  the  Commissions newly Marine Police Post held in UNILAG.
R-L …  Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe,  discussing with Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fatai Tijani ( Area C command) Lagos.

Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe, at the New Marine Police Post.

L-r… Register (UNILAG) Mr. Ismaila Oladejo Azeez, Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe, Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fatai Tijani, State Marie  Officer Lagos State , SP B .Nwosu.

Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe (middle) cutting the tape at the official Commissioning of the newly refurbished UNILAG Marine Security Police Post .

Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe ,Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fatai Tijani, ‘Police Officers;  management Staff of UNILAG , during  the official Commissioning of the newly refurbished UNILAG Marine Security Police Post .on 26/10/2021 . Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

