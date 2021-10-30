FG repositions management of FHA for effective service delivery

…Now has 5 Depts, 2 EDs reassigned as 3 new others come on board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reorganization of the management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for effective service delivery.

The objective of the new structure of the Authority is to enhance the implementation of the maintenance of FHA Estates across the country which will generate new businesses and jobs in the construction industry in pursuance of the Federal Public Assets Maintenance Policy approved by the Federal Executive Council.

The new structure of the Authority has these Departments: Estates Services; Housing Finance and Accounts; Management Services; Project Implementation and Research and Innovation Development.

According to the Presidential approval, the two officers reassigned are the former Executive Director, Business Development, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibril who will now move to the Research and Innovation Development Department, and the former Executive Director, Housing Finance and Corporate Services, Mr. Ekpenyong Maurice, who has been moved to the Management Services Department.

The newly-appointed Executive Directors include Babakobi Mohammed Hauwa, Estate Services; Adamu Kure, Housing Finance and Accounts; and Chinonso Sam-Omoke, Project Implementation.

The expansion of the Management of the Authority will bring a lot of advantages which include attraction of new investments in the construction of new estates across the country and generation of new jobs and businesses, in line with Mr. President’s promise of taking One Hundred Million Nigerians out of poverty.

