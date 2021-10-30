Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

FG repositions management of FHA for effective service delivery

Latest News
By BISIRIYU
President Muhammadu Buhari
0 6

…Now has 5 Depts, 2 EDs reassigned as 3 new others come on board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reorganization of the management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for effective service delivery.

The objective of the new structure of the Authority is to enhance the implementation of the maintenance of FHA Estates across the country which will generate new businesses and jobs in the construction industry in pursuance of the Federal Public Assets Maintenance Policy approved by the Federal Executive Council.

The new structure of the Authority has these Departments: Estates Services; Housing Finance and Accounts; Management   Services; Project Implementation and Research and Innovation Development.

According to the Presidential approval, the two officers reassigned are the former Executive Director, Business Development, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibril who will now move to the Research and Innovation Development Department, and the former Executive Director, Housing Finance and Corporate Services, Mr. Ekpenyong Maurice,  who has been moved to the Management Services Department.

The newly-appointed Executive Directors include Babakobi Mohammed Hauwa, Estate Services; Adamu Kure, Housing Finance and Accounts; and Chinonso Sam-Omoke, Project Implementation.

The expansion of the Management of the Authority will bring a lot of advantages which include attraction of new investments in the construction of new estates across the country and generation of new jobs and businesses, in line with Mr. President’s promise of taking One Hundred Million Nigerians out of poverty.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 226 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Ooni gears up for Queen Moremi Ajasoro Cultural and…

President Buhari rejoices with Chief Afe Babalola on 92nd…

Sanwo-Olu unveils new name, logo of Lagos State Lotteries…

Buhari felicitates with Adebutu Kessington at 86

1 of 554

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More