Okonjo-Iweala, Biden meet at G20 meeting

Foreign
By Peter
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation and Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has met with US President Joe Biden at the G20 Meeting in Rome.

Okonjo-Iweala, who shared pictures from their meeting, said she used the opportunity to appreciate the support rendered by the US on vaccine equity and pandemic preparedness.

She tweeted, “Great to meet President Biden @POTUS on the sidelines of the G20 Meeting. Appreciate the USA’s support on vaccine equity &pandemic preparedness. Thanks for championing the recommendations of the G20 High Level Panel which I co chair with @Tharman_S @LHSummers @WTO @AmbassadorTai.”

 

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

