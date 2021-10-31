Convention: Atiku, Tambuwal, Akinwonmi, predict PDP’s victory in 2023

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 polls, the third general election since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ceased to be the ruling party in Nigeria, the Chairman of its Governors Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has expressed optimism that the party will reclaim its glory.

Gov. Tambuwal stated this on Saturday at the party’s elective national convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

According to him, despite the antics of detractors to roll back the 16 years impressive credentials of the party, the party is still in the forefront and endearing.

“Analysts and observers agreed that there are attempts to scuttle our unity as a party and as a people. There are people working to present us as weak and in disarray.

“But I am happy to report that contrary to the naysayers the PDP is today the strongest and most cohesive party in Nigeria.

“I am happy to report that those who want to divide and weaken us are the ones failing and we are winning,” the Governor told a joyous and tumultuous crowd.

Enumerating the problems of the country and the continent of Africa as: challenges of insecurity, unemployment, rising cost of energy, food and other essential items for living decent lives,” he said the PDP as “the best platform to move the country forward” is poised to embark on intensive membership drive that will soon “welcome new members… [and] other patriots and concerned Nigerians to join us… to move Nigeria forward.”

Emphasizing the need to harness the potential of young people and provision of succour to old people, he noted that “the current state of the nation is a far cry from the need of our people across the country.”

Tambuwal said the PDP is undaunted by the myriads of challenges “made worse by the (COVID-19) pandemic affected other issues across the world,” he advocated that the PDP should remain “united, disciplined and focused on finding ways to bring out the best of our people and building systems and institutions that aid not destroy.”

Earlier, the acting National Chairman of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi in his address said that the new leadership will lead the party to victory come 2023 general election.

He said, “I am personally happy to associate myself with the winning party in the coming 2023 election. I call on all members of this party to come together, bury our personal, individual and collective differences and put PDP and the interest of Nigeria above any consideration.

“We all know the disturbing and uncomfortable condition and situation Nigerians are in today due to our loss of power. The APC- led government is so clueless that Nigerians need a better hand to get them out of this mess. I believe we can do it as we did before.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also said PDP has the brightest opportunity in 2023 to reclaim the presidency.

While addressing the PDP faithful at Eagle Square said, “PDP it is your time to win.”

For a better society