MAY DAY: Kogi SDP candidate Ajaka felicitates Nigerian workers

The Candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP in the last Governorship election in Kogi State Alhaj Muritala Yakubu Ajaka has felicitated with the Nigerian workers on this year’s May Day celebration

In a statement personally signed by Alhaji Ajaka and made available to news men in Abuja to commeamorate the May Day celebration, he congratulated the Nigerian workers for their exemplary patriotism and spartan resilience especially in recent times when the cost of living for the common man in the nation is at on high side

According to him, “on this 1st day of May, 2024, I wish to congratulate all Nigerian workers on the commemoration of their hallowed May Day which is dedicated to honour the organised Labour globally.

” Indeed, I join other well-meaning countrymen and women in applauding the exemplary patriotism and spartan resilience of the Nigerian worker especially in recent times when the cost of living for the common man in our nation is at an all time high, largely due to the hydra-headed malaise of systemic financial haemorrhage and economic sabotage dubiously perpetrated by a few vested interests that tamper with the workings of our nation’s foreign exchange machinery.

” Expectedly, the ripple consequence of these have impacted negatively on the power of the Naira, thereby stoking prices of basic commodities and services through the roof tops of Nigerians. I salute the organised Labour championed by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for their relentless struggle to balance the perennial interests of workers with government policies on wage distribution and other socio-economic cum political variables of Nigeria’s political economy.

He however acknowledged the bold steps being taken by the present administration to address the various multifaceted social, security and economic changes facing the country in order to improve the standard of living of the citizens

According to him, ” the good news is that this administration is fast strengthening the arms of strategic institutions of government that are responsible for managing the monetary, fiscal and financial integrity of Nigeria to close hideous gaps that facilitate corruption and debilitating duplicity which undermine the economic fitness of our dear nation.

” Impactful as government’s drive to heal the ominous malady of our economy is, I further urge that the minimum wage upgrade of Nigerian workers at all cadres should be fully implemented forthwith in order that they may receive a true living wage that can guarantee an agreeable life. This will inarguably signpost honour, empathy and commitment to the virtue of social justice and equity.

He also applauded the decision of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to raise the minimum wage of the state civil servants to N70,000 per month and urged other States, the private sector and other employers of labor in the country to emulate the feat

According to him, “on this note, I acknowledge with the highest respect the approval of His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki-the Governor of Edo State for the payment henceforth, of N70,000.00 minimum wage to Edo workers. This feat should be the irreducible minimum for other states, the private sector and other employers across Nigeria”.

