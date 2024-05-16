Abia, Israeli govts to partner on human capital development

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia Government on Tuesday expressed its desire to partner Israeli government in driving innovation and digitalisation in the state.

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia state made this known when the Isreali Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Micheal Freeman, paid him a visit at the Government House, Umuahia.

He said: “I have listened to you speak about things that are so important to us as a government.

“I can tell you without any fear of contradiction that the state government will partner with you and work with you.

“You have a clear understanding of how the economy works, particularly the modern economy.”

Governor Otti described the people of Abia as the most important resource of the state government that were desirous to build their businesses in innovative and creative ways for best results.

He said that the determination and resilience of the citizens even in the face of the current economic situation and failures of past administrations was serving as an encouragement for him to keep evolving policies and programmes that would improve their welfare and make their businesses to thrive

“After extensive research about the things that are important to us and the resources that are available, in fact I would say that the most important resource we have are the human beings.

“The “can do spirit” of our people , the creativity, the innovativeness , the never say die attitude of are things that actually keep us going .

“Our people, despite the difficulties and failures of governance they have faced in the past, have continued to trudge on to fight. They are so resilient and when I look at this I am encouraged to work for them,”Otti said.” Gov. Otti stressed.

The governor said that plans were underway to build an Abia Innovation Center to further strengthen the government’s resolve to drive innovation and digitalisation.

“We have just started, this is dress rehearsal and I believe in the next one year a lot would have been achieved in human capital development, digital economy and innovation

“Our people don’t want to be multinationals they just want to excel in their different trades in very creative and innovative ways. I am very sure that the next trip you will make in less than one year you will see something different,” he said.

Otti said that the every successful transformation begins with an initial leap forward and added that the government was determined to translate ideas and intentions discussed into action.

Earlier, the Isreali Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Micheal Freeman said that there is so much that Abia and Isreali governments could do together in the area of agriculture.

“We are blessed to have leading agriculture experts in the world and specifically in areas of cassava, rice and cocoa production.

“It takes 5,000 litres of water to grow 1 kilogramme of rice. It is huge amount of water, but Isreal has discovered a technology that allows you to grow 1 kilogramme of rice with 1,500litres of water and using the drip technology you can grow it anywhere.

“Agriculture is an area that we will very much want to with Abia Government in partnership,” he said.

Freeman also said that Abia had a growing reputation of working in education and technology, added that the Isreali government was poised to partner with Abia in this area.

He said that “in the area of technology we run a programme called Innov8 that takes young Nigerian entrepreneurs and innovators.

“We mentor them for 6-9months and at the end of the programme we help them attract funding.”

Freeman said that the achievement of having full time electricity in Aba was very commendable and added that such potential would allow both governments to work on digital economy, technology, science and agriculture.