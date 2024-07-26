Senate summons Petroleum Minister , NNPCL, CBN, NPA, others over alleged economic sabotage

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Senate’s Ad – hoc committee mandated to investigate alleged economic sabotage in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, has summoned various stakeholders in the sector for interrogation.

The 15 – man Committee led by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele ( APC Ekiti Central), made this known to journalists on Thursday at a press briefing on scope of assignment given it and its readiness to unveil the alleged saboteurs in the sector.

Key among the stakeholders in the petroleum sector , summoned to appear before the committee at public hearing fixed for September 10th to September 12th , 2024, are the Minister of State for Petroleum , Senator Heineken Lokpobiri , the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL) , the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) and the Nigeria Ports Authority ( NPA) .

Others are , the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMDPRA) , Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC), Nigeria Customs Service , Nigerian Navy , International Oil Companies ( IOCs) , Dangote Group , Capital Oil , Modular Refineries etc .

The Committee was set up by the Senate in plenary on Wednesday , July 3rd , 2024 through resolution adopted after exhaustive debate by Senators on motion sponsored by Senator Azuquo Ekpenyong ( APC Cross River South) on importation of Hazardous Products and dumping of substandard Diesel into Nigeria.

In his speech at the press briefing , Senator Bamidele said : ” The rationale for this news conference is pure and simple.

” It mainly borders on the alleged economic sabotage in the petroleum industry. including the recent accusations and counter of importation of petroleum products into the country.

“Given its consequences on our domestic economy, the Senate under the able leadership of The President of the Senate,Senator Gadswill Akpabio, constituted this 15-man Ad-hoc Committee to investigate Alleged Economic Sabotage in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry on July 3, 2024.

” Specifically , the committee as mandated by the Senate ,would examine the pre-shipment and pre-discharge standard test parameters adopted by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority with a view to uncovering loopholes, if any, being exploited to get toxic cargoes into the country.

” Determine the level of compliance of the NNPCL’s Direct Sale and Direct Purchase (DSP) arrangements in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, including the extent of transparency and accountability .

” Beam legislative searchlight on the activities of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), including payments made to transporters in the last 10 years.

“Enquire from the NNPCL the state/status of the 22 depots built by the defunct NNPC to eliminate road distribution of petroleum products.

” Engage with stakeholders within the oil and gas industry with a view to identifying possible gaps in regulating and strengthening the surveillance and monitoring structures in place to enable Nigeria to detect violations of best practice standards in the importation of products before they enter into the domestic supply chains

“Also engage with the NNPCL with a view to understanding the extent of its determination and timelines for the start-up of government-funded oil refineries.

“Investigate how institutions across the importation and distribution chain failed to conduct quality sampling, shipped in products without auditing, and performed

port validations by the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON); and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)”.

Consequently , according to the Chairman, the 15- man committee has resolved to carry out the investigations holistically and thoroughly and has written all the relevant stakeholders in the sector for submission of relevant documents and appearance before it during public hearing , fixed for September 10th to September 12th , 2024.

In their separate remarks at the press briefing, all the members of the committee , vowed to unravel the the rot in the sector and declared that it will no longer be business as usual .

According to them, their integrity is at stake and there would be no room for sacred cows, declaring ” that warrant of arrest would be issued on any head of agency who refuses to honour invitation for appearance ”

Members of the Committee are ÷ Senators Asuquo Ekpenyong , Abdullahi Yahaya , Nohammed Minguno, Adeola Olamilekan , Diket Plang , Harry Banigo , Khabeeb Mustapha, Adams Oshiomhole, Jonah Eteng , Adetokunbo Abiru , Osita Izunaso, Sahabi Ya’u Alhaji Abdul Ningi and Ifeanyi Ubah .