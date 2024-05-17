Tinubu tasks Senate on passage of anti-doping bill

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Senate to review and approve a bill aimed at prohibiting athletes from using substances that enhance their performance.

Tinubu’s request was conveyed in a letter read on Thursday on the floor of the upper legislative chamber by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau.

The President stated that the bill would establish a legal framework for the formation of the National Anti-Doping Organization.

He further emphasized that the establishment of the agency is essential for Nigeria to meet the standards set forth in the World Anti-Doping Code.

“In accordance with the provisions of section 58 (2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, I forward herewith the National Anti-Doping Bill 2024 for the kind consideration of the senate,” the letter reads.

“The National Anti-Doping Bill 2024 seeks to create an administratively independent National Anti-Doping organization which is a cardinal requirement for Nigeria to achieve compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code and the international standard for code compliance by signatures.

“The enactment of this vital legislation will also help Nigeria avoid the imposition of signatory consequences, the inclusion of laws of hosting and participating rights at regional, continental, and world championships or major athletic events

“It is my hope that this submission will receive the humankind expeditious consideration of the distinguished members of the Senate of Federal Nigeria for passage of the same to law before the Olympic Games seminar in Paris in July 2024.”