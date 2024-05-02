EFCC, Cubana Chief Priest to settle out of court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, have agreed to settle the naira abuse charge slammed against the socialite out of court.

The report said that the out-of-court settlement was made known at the resumption of proceedings on Thursday morning.

At the resumption of proceedings, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari appeared for the prosecution while Mr Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN) announced appearance for the defendant.

The defence counsel informed the court that the parties were exploring settlement and had applied the matter be settled pursuant to the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

The Federal High Court in Lagos State, on Wednesday, April 17, granted Cubana Chief Priest N10m bail with two sureties in like sum.

He was arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare on three counts bordering on abuse of naira, spraying and tampering with the nation’s currency at a social event contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

The socialite was alleged to have sprayed the naira on February 13, 2024 at Eko Hotel.

Cubana Chief Priest was said to have also committed the offences while dancing during a social event.

