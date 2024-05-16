Anxiety as the iconic OAU Amphitheater roof collapses, injures students…..School management calls for calm

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

No fewer than six students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, were reportedly injured and rushed to the hospital following the sudden fall of the roof of the iconic Amphitheatre.

Daily Champion gathered that the incident was caused by a whirlwind which destroyed some parts of the roof of the Amphitheatre during SER class on Thursday.

A witness, who preferred to remain anonymous, described the scene of the incident as one of confusion and commotion as students scurried to safety amid the falling objects.

The witness narrated: “The sudden collapse left at least six students injured, prompting emergency response efforts. Of the six students, four sustained minor injuries, while two others were seriously affected by the incident. Emergency medical personnel swiftly arrived at the scene to provide assistance and transport the injured to the hospital.”

Confirming the incident, the institution’s public relations officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, disclosed that its vice chancellor, Simeon Bamire, has led principal officers to the Medical and Health Centre of the University and also to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) in order to ensure that the injured students were given adequate medical attention.

He added that the management of the university has sealed off the amphitheatre, the venue of the incident, until further notice.

He said: “The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, led other principal officers to the Medical and Health Centre of the University, and ensured that the injured students were given adequate medical attention.

“The Vice-Chancellor also followed two other students, whose cases demanded more medical attention, to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), where the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor John Okeniyi, physically supervised the proceedings.

“The Vice-Chancellor has, therefore, appealed for calm and urged students and staff to go about their academic and administrative activities without any untoward action.”

