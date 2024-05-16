Senegalese President, Faye meets Tinubu in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently hosting the new President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, at the State House in Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting is a courtesy call on Tinubu by the newest member of the Economic Community of West African State’s, ECOWAS, Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Faye, who was sworn in on April 2, 2024, arrived at the forecourt of the State House at about 3:00 pm and was ushered in by Pipers from the military band.

He was thereafter taken to the President’s office for a closed-door session with Tinubu.

Details shortly…

