Ohanaeze Ndigbo President- General, Chief Iwuanyanwu dies at 82

IBRAHIM QUADRI and Ignatius Okorocha (Abuja)

The President -General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Dr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu has passed on today at the age of 82 after a brief illness.

The announcement was made by his son, Jide Iwuanyanwu on behalf of the family.

In the statement signed by the son, he stated that the family will be announcing details of his burial arrangements after due consultations.

The statement read, “The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohi Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our Patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu- Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday July 25, 2024 after a brief illness. He was aged 82.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu is survived by his wife Lady Princess Frances Iwuanyanwu, many children and grand children including Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa – Managing Director, Champion Group of Newspapers.

“Details of the burial will be announced later by the family after due consultations.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians and organizations all over the world has continued to pour tributes to the late Ohanaeze president General, Iwuanyanwu . among them are the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ,President Bola Tinubu who extended his heartfelt commiserations to the family of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who passed away on Thursday.

According to him, Chief Iwuanyanwu was the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. He was an accomplished businessman and notable politician.

President Tinubu condoles with the Imo State Government, the friends and associates of the deceased, and Ndi Igbo over this irreparable loss.

The President affirms that Chief Iwuanyanwu will always be remembered for his remarkable legacy.

President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of the departed elder statesman and comfort to his family.

Similarly , Ohanaeze penned this down for the late President General, ‘It is with a deep shock and sorrow that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide received the sad news of the passing of one of the most outstanding Igbo Leader, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, CFR, OFR, MFR, GCSI, FNSE, FNIST, FNICE, KSC. (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo), the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. The sad news was broken by Mr. Jude Iwuanyanwu, the son of the legend. According to the son, Chief Iwuanyanwu passed on Thursday, July 25, 2024 after a brief illness at the age of 82.

Chief Iwuanyanwu assumed office as the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on April 30, 2023. He was the Ninth leader of the Igbo group since its inception in 1976. Evidently, each leader or President General has one remarkable or distinctive characteristic for which he is often remembered. While other past leaders had limited their perspectives on Nigerian contemporary issues, Ahaejiagamba introduced strategic and visionary dimension to the modus operandi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In the first place, Ahaejiagamba had a towering personality with an impressive record as one of the most successful business men in Nigeria. He deployed his prodigious intellect, political, administrative and political acumen, vast knowledge and invaluable contacts in the selfless service of Ndigbo. The transformative leader lifted Ohanaeze Ndigbo far from its familiar habitat and provenance to an enviable pedestal.

As members of the NEC, we were always amazed by the brilliant initiatives, elephantine memory, oratory, including the frequency with which the Igbo Leader enunciated robust ideas. Looking back, Ndigbo all over the world were delighted that a jinx-breaker, business icon, moral edifice, mobilizer, harmonizer of diverse interests and an accomplished achiever in the person of Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, was at the helm of affairs as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. It is therefore very painful that Chief Iwuanyanwu has passed on with all the ideas that were at his disposal.

It is indeed a sad denouement for the Igbo that both Professor George Obiozor and Chief Iwuanyanwu died in office. We are also worried at the rate we are losing the brightest of the brightest among the Igbo in a close sequence at a time their wise counsels are mostly needed. It was Prof Ben Nwabueze, His Majesty, Igwe Joseph Chike Edozien, Dr. Sylvester Ebiwei, Professor Joe Irukwu, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, amongst others.

Before he died, he was a philanthropist par excellence, focused creative thinker, brave soldier, accomplished engineer, astute business mogul, industrialist and a sagacious politician, and the former highest employer of labour at least in the entire East of the Niger.

Iwuanyanwu was the Chairman of the Iwuanyanwu Foundation which offered scholarships to over ten thousand indigent students across the country. He donated to universities to create conducive environments for learning; built Churches and other community facilities.

Over forty years ago, Chief Sam Mbakwe, the former governor of Old Imo State conceived the idea of an International Cargo Airport at Owerri, it was Iwuanyanwu who made the highest donation of Two million Dollars (2M US Dollars), among others.

In politics, Ahaejiagamba produced several Chairmen of Local Governments, Commissioners, Senators, Ministers and Governors most of whom are still alive.

The Iwuanyanwu trajectory is an admonition to the present day selfish and mundane leaders who perceive legacy as leaving enormous wealth behind for one’s offspring; rather, it’s about laying invaluable foundation among the populace, especially for younger generations. Iwuanyanwu’s life mission transcended self; rather he was devoted to charity, humanity and service to God.

Nigerians across board had viewed with immense delight and awe the various courageous successful adventures Ahaejiagamba had made in diverse fields of endeavour. He was a man who used his ingenuity and talent to found over twenty limited liability companies that employed thousands of Nigerians. Some of the companies include: Chairman, Hardel & Enic Construction Ltd; Champion Newspapers; Oriental Airlines; Oriental Shipping Lines Ltd; Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club of Owerri, which won several national and international championships (now Heartland F.C of Owerri); Enic Advertising and Marketing; Sunrise Insurance Brokers; Benhol Farms Limited; Magil Agricultural & Animal Health Products Limited, among many others.

Iwuanyanwu held many public offices: they include: Board Chairman, Federal Road Maintenance Agency; Board Chairman, Nigerian Investment Promotion; Founding Chairman, Raw Materials Research and Development Council of Nigeria; Chairman, National Productivity Merit Award; Chairman, Nigerian Sports Development Council; Founding Chairman, Nigerian National Lottery; Chairman, National Orthopedic Hospital Igbobi, Lagos; Pro-Chancellor, the University of Calabar, Cross River State.

What has kept the cynics gaping was the extra-ordinary brain power and the exceptional grace of God to coordinate the above activities without weary, taint, tarnish or blemish.

In spite of his amazing height in society and busy schedules, he devoted quality time in service to Ndigbo. He served as Chairman in the following Ohanaeze Committees: State Creation Committee, Planning and Strategy Committee, Political Committee, Constitution Drafting Committee and currently, the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The Iwuanyanwu persona is a veritable and inspiring tribute to virtues of hard work, sincerity, heroism, sacrifice, ingenuity, philanthropy and mentorship to the people. For instance, when his people needed his services most, he volunteered to serve as a Biafran soldier, rising to the rank of a Captain at a very young age.

Apart from his gallantry and exploits in the theatre of war, he was among the engineers that invented the multi-purpose Biafran bomb, called the Ogbunigwe. His prodigious intellect, character comeliness, generosity, frontier spirit, perseverance and tenacity portray the infinite capacity of human beings to shape their own destinies; and a caution to the dangers of self-delusion, arrogance and get-rich-quick syndrome which have become the contemporary social variables amongst today youths.

Ahaejiagamba was an unassailable trail blazer who was honoured with Chief Executive of the Year, Business Education Executive Council in 1985 and the Business Person of the Year Award in 1999; Member Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR), Officer Federal Republic of Nigeria(OFR) and Commander Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFR); and a Knight of the Order of St. Christopher.

Several communities across Igbo land and beyond have conferred chieftaincy titles on Iwuanyanwu. Numerous corporate bodies have also honoured the philanthropist of our time.

Some universities decorated Iwuanyanwu with doctorate degrees, honoris causa. They include: D.Sc. Morgan State University Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Doctor of Laws, LLD, Shaw University Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Doctor of Business Administration, DBA, University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Doctor of Science, D.Sc, University of Jos; Doctor of Science, D.Sc, University of Calabar; Doctor of Technology, D.Tech, Federal University of Technology Owerri; Doctor of Business Administration, DBA, Edo State University and a Doctor of Science, D.Sc, Imo State University, Owerri.

Several other bodies also added to his garlands: He was a Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Science & Technology; Fellow, Nigerian Society of Engineers; Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants; Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; Fellow, Nigerian Association of Agricultural Students; Fellow, Chartered Institute of Transport of Great Britain; Fellow, Solar Energy Society of Nigeria; Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Sales Management (FNISM); Fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria; Fellow Institute of Purchasing and Marketing Administration; Fellow, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana (FAIFPU); Fellow, The Nigerian Academy of Education; Fellow, Nigerian Entrepreneurs Association; Fellow Institute of African Studies, UNN. “Iwuanyanwu is cited in Who is Who in Nigeria; Who is Who in Africa; Who is Who in Commonwealth and Who is Who in the World.

He was indeed larger than life; and the best President Ohanaeze Ndigbo ever had. We have lost a gem.

While we send a heartfelt condolence to the amiable wife, the Children, the people of Umuohiri Attah community and the Imo State government, we ask the Almighty to grant the soul of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, an eternal rest in his bosom.

.A sad event for Nigeria –Buhari

Also, Former President Muhammadu Buhari says the passing away of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the Ohanaeze Igbo, is a sad event for Nigeria, as highlighted the latter’s contributions to journalism, sports, politics and nation-building.

“He was a visionary who revolutionized the nation’s media and sports. He made notable strides in the media industry, construction, sports, business, and politics.

“I had several opportunities to interact with him to know about his passionate commitment to the unity, peaceful coexistence, and the development of Nigeria.

“His rich contributions have left indelible memories on the media, sports, politics, and business where he made extraordinary achievements.

“My condolences to his family, friends and associates, and the entire people of the South-east. His death is a loss to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the former president said.

.SGF Chairman, Prince Abiodun, Mourns Ohaneze Ndigbo President General

…says Death Profound Loss

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the death of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Nwuanyanwu, as a profound loss to the nation.

In a statement on Thursday, Prince Abiodun described the news of the death of the businessman, publisher, and politician as shocking.

The late businessman owned The Champion Newspapers. His business had also grown into a conglomerate of over 20 companies, including Enic Advertising Ltd; Magil Industries Limited; National Post Newspapers; Sunrise Insurance Brokers; Oriental Shipping Lines Limited; Paradise City Hotel, Calabar and Oriental Airlines.

Governor Abiodun said as President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organization of the Igbo people, Chief Nwuanyanwu worked tirelessly to preserve the unity of the country with his various, timely interventions at critical times when contentious issues were raging.

Abiodun said: “I received with shock, the news of the death of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Nwuanyanwu. His passing at this critical time when his counselling as an elder statesman is needed is saddening.

“Chief Nwuanyanwu was a remarkable leader, statesman, and patriot who dedicated his life to promoting the unity, progress, and well-being of the Igbo nation and Nigeria as a whole.

“His contributions to fostering inter-ethnic harmony, peaceful co-existence, and mutual understanding between the diverse peoples of our country were huge.

“His death is a profound loss not only for the Igbo nation but Nigeria as a whole.

“Chief Nwuanyanwu’s legacy of selfless service, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our dear country will forever be remembered and celebrated.

“On behalf of the Southern Governors’ Forum, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Nwuanyanwu family, the Ohaneze Ndigbo family, the entire South-East region and Nigeria as a whole.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may God grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Once again, we mourn with you and pray that the Almighty God will console and comfort the South-East region during this difficult time.”

.His death, a tragedy for Ndigbo, says Chekwas Okorie

However, Chief Chekwas Okorie, Pioneer,National Chairman, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and pioneer member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership has described Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s death as a tragedy.

“The news of Ike eji-eje mba Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo came to me as a shock.When I got this information around 12 noon today, I quickly called the Ohanaeze leadership and it was confirmed.

“To me, it is a tragedy. It is a tragedy not because at 82 he is not ripe or he was not ripe. It is a tragedy because he is an icon of some sort in Igboland who after all his numerous accomplishments was called up at that Prime age to lead Ohanaeze Ndigbo and within a short time. Don’t forget that it is the turn of Imo state to provide Ohanaeze President General.

In Ohanaeze, leadership is rotated among the member states in alphabetical order. It is still the turn of Imo state and Imo state’s turn is expected to end in January next year(2025). Chief Iwuanyanwu took over from Professor Obiozor when he died and within that time, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu gave Ohanaeze tremendous lift. He restored Ohanaeze’s tremendous respectability. He got Igbo people at home and abroad to renew their confidence in that Pan-Igbo organization. He earned the respect of every Igbo man and woman and on major national issues he spoke the minds of Ndigbo. He received unqualified compliance with some of the things he said even if it is a directive for instance for our youths not to join in any national protest in the interest of the stability of Nigeria. Ndigbo complied without a single opposition.

So, we were looking forward to him continuing in that order till the time he would complete the tenure for Imo state and any person coming after him now, has a building block to build on, all of a sudden, it happened. But we can not question God. But pray that his soul rest in the bosom of the Lord and that his family be granted the fortitude to bear the loss. And Ndigbo will also come to terms with this irreparable loss.

.Soludo Mourns The Loss Of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Describes Him As A Mentor

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has mourned the passing of the distinguished statesman, notable patriot, renowned businessman, and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Thursday July 25, 2024 at the age of 82 years after a brief illness.

In his condolence message, Governor Soludo expressed profound sadness on the passage of the elder statesman, describing it as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family and the Igbo nation but to Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor further described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a personal mentor, a great supporter as well as an influential figure whose life and wise counsel were a tribute to exceptional leadership, patriotism, and steadfast dedication to the progress of the Igbo nation and Nigeria as a Country. His contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria are immeasurable. As the publisher of the Champion Newspapers and owner of several other businesses, his entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic endeavours have left an enduring legacy in our nation.

Governor Soludo also recalled and praised the significant contributions of Chief Iwuanyanwu as Chairman, Planning Committee of Ohanaeze, a strategic position Governor Soludo also occupied in the past in Ohanaeze

Also, as the 11th President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, he provided exemplary leadership, fostering unity, and championing the interests of Ndigbo even while building bridges of peace across Nigeria.

Governor Soludo, therefore, extends his deep condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and associates of Chief Iwuanyanwu, Ndigbo and the nation, praying that his soul rest in peace as God grants the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

Iwuanyanwu, An Iroko Has Fallen in Igbo Land -Kalu

…Mourns President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the President -General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Chief Iwuanyanwu’s demise was announced by his family on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

He died at age of 82 after a brief illness.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu likened Iwuanyanwu’s death as a fallen Iroko tree.

Kalu said that Chief Iwuanyanwu contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The deputy speaker recalled that Iwuanyanwu, through his many business establishments provided employments for many Nigerians.

Kalu also recognized the patriotic and philanthropic gestures of Chief Iwuanyanwu which he exemplified through the Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance that catered for accident victims all over Nigeria amongst others.

Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State also lauded the leadership style of Chief Iwuanyanwu at Ohanaeze Ndigbo aimed at uniting and promoting the sociopolitical wellbeing of the people of the south east.

The deputy speaker also recalled Chief Iwuanyanwu’s contributions to the successful unveiling of the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) in Bende Local Government of Abia State in December, 2023, saying that his commitment to the peace and unity of Nigeria was unparalleled.

He consoled Chief Iwuanyanwu’s family over the irreplaceable and irreparable loss, acknowledging that Ndi Igbo and indeed, Nigeria will greatly miss him.

He said: “It’s sad news for the people of the southeastern region because Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu remained one of the brightest stars from the region, who actually proved himself in business, political leadership and community leadership. Chief Emmanu Iwuanyanwu

was a great champion, who also designed a platform for the voice of Nigerians, especially the Igbos, to be heard using this champion newspaper.

“He was a man of many parts. A man with so many responsibilities which he discharged very well, and I was close to him in the later part of his life. He paid me a visit just a couple of months ago to congratulate me as the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

“And one of his requests was for me to work hard alongside the members of the parliament to ensure that their age old dream of having a development agency known as Southeast Development Commission be a thing that will materialize in his lifetime.

“You’ll be shocked to hear that once the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria assented to that bill, he was the first that I called to share the news with. But he was in coma. It was his wife that answered and told me that chief is in coma.

“And a day after the assent to his long desire, he passed on. That is to show that he truly, truly loved the Igbo race. We will celebrate him.

“Nigeria is going to miss an entrepreneur who was not afraid to invest in Nigeria while people are carrying their funds and depositing them in foreign accounts, Chief Iwuanyanwu was busy investing in Nigeria and creating jobs to reduce the unemployment queue. That is what we are going to miss. We are going to miss an institution of our history, a man who will tell you the history of Nigeria, especially our southeastern experience from beginning to end.

“We have lost that value that he used to bring when we gather to teach the younger ones where we are coming from and where we need to get. So, those are many more, his philanthropic gestures to Nigerians are going to be missed

because he was a selfless man who shared all that he had. So that is what Nigeria is going to miss with his person”.

Kalu also prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest