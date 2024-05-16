I’m prepared to spread the gospel anywhere to save souls -Pastor Wisdom

A renowned Cleric with the gift of prophecies and the Presiding Pastor of Majestic Grace Embassy International, Temidire – Sango Ota, Ogun State, Pastor (Dr.) Grace Wisdom, has hearkened to the calls of Nigerians to organize crusade everywhere in and outside the country to save souls and help build in the people a strong and sustainable spiritual life.

Dr. Wisdom, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Maryland, Ikeja on Tuesday after his two-day crusade at Mende Hall, noted that in as much as the goal was that the gospel must be preached, he was ready for the Lord’s will anytime and anywhere he is called for God’s work.

He said that as in Jeremiah 1:7 where the Lord said to Jeremiah not to say he was too young, but must go to everyone he sent him to and say whatever he commanded him, he was equally available for God’s usage anytime and anywhere, more so that was why the Lord called him.

The Cleric, who counseled his colleagues in the vineyard to always be eager to save souls, stressed that he didn’t live a life of his, but a life for God’s glory, hence his preparedness to do God’s will anywhere in the world by laying hands on the cripples to walk, the blind to see and getting sinners saved by praying for them.

“In the Acts of the Apostles, the disciples went everywhere, be it Jerusalem, Samaria, Judea, Damascus, Macedonia, Antioch, Cyprus, Greece, Rome, Malta, among others preaching the gospel. Once the disciples could do all this not minding the stress and risk, I am equally well prepared to preach the gospel and win souls for the Lord in any part of Nigeria, Africa, Europe, America, Asia and Australia”, he said.

Commenting on how blessed by the Holy Spirit he was for the Lord to have embedded in him the gift of prophecies, miracles and deliverance, Dr. Wisdom said he was glad God found a small boy like him at his age for the Lord’s service, which he has done in spirit and truth.

He, however, noted that his joy was not really in his gift of miracles, prophecies and deliverance, but that it got his heart more gladdened that there were people who are happy with his ministry, people who are happy that he is their pastor, people who see him as their mentor and people who the Lord had been provided with shelter, clothings and feeding through him.

On the success of the recently organised Ifo and Sango – Ota, Ogun State and Maryland – Ikeja, Lagos crusade, Dr. Wisdom gave God all the glory and adorations for the huge success as the lame could walk, the blind could see and souls saved, stressing that with over 10,000 prophecies and confirmation of the prophetic declarations, miracles, deliverance, anointing, special prayer sessions, counselling and vigil, he7 could only attribute all this to the Almighty.

“It is interesting to note that what happened at the Ifo, Sango – Ota and Maryland – Ikeja crusade has now got the Church a long list of invitations from every part of the country to organise a crusade in their areas. To all this, we give glory to God’, he stressed.

