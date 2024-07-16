Nobody’ll vote PDP in Edo, Aiyedatiwa has no challenger, says Primate Ayodele in ‘Warnings to the Nations’

Founder and Leader of the INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the only way the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) can win in the forthcoming Governorship Election in Edo State is if the party goes into negotiation.

Primate Ayodele was speaking at the 30th anniversary celebration of his iconic book, ‘Warnings to the Nations’ which took place on the 6th of July, 2024, at the international headquarters of the church in Lagos.

He added that independently nobody will vote for PDP. “The only way PDP can win in Ed State is to negotiate or is to work with the ruling party, independently nobody will vote for PDP. Labour can spring a surprise if only the labour man can put his house in order and APC has all that it takes to win this election in Edo State.”

He prophesied in the book that the current governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will win and retain his seat even though he stressed that his first term will be better than his second. “In Ondo State I have not seen a serious candidate that will defeat Aiyedatiwa, Aiyedatiwa will beat any candidate. Other candidates should fold their hands and give it to Aiyedatiwa.

“Aiyedatiwa, his first time will be better than his second term, and they will fight him.

He urged that the country should pray for the good health of the governors in the country. “Let us pray for our governors not to be incapacitated health-wise.”

Primate Ayodele while saying that all Tinubu’s cabinet should end their office with Tinubu’s first term, disclosed that there will be high level of corruption in Tinubu’s cabinet and the cabals will corrupt the system.

He made it clear that the opposition governors will be dancing to Tinubu’s tune. “I have not seen any serious opposition who will surpass Tinubu in terms of political maneuvering. Tinubu will lock all the governors, all the oppositions, because Tinubu has settled a lot of them, that it won’t let them to make noise. No governor will oppose Tinubu, opposition will work for Tinubu for second term. All these governors, they are not opposition, they are in ruling party.”

While revealing that there will be fight between Buhari and Tinubu’s Government, added that Tinubu should prevent protest and engage in dialogue as protest has the capacity to seize power. “Protest has the capacity to seize power. Protest can seize the economy for the duration of 300 hours.”

