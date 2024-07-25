Champion Newspapers Limited
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, UK holds Islamic Conference 

Amir, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at Nigerai, Barrister Folorunsho Azeez
   The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the United Kingdom is hosting the 2024 International Islamic Conference, Jalsa Salana, at the Hadeqatul Mahdi,  Oakland Farm, East Worldham, United kingdom from July 26 to 28, 2024 .

According to a statement signed by the spokesman of the Jama’at , Dr. Qasim Akinreti, and made available to newsmen in Lagos, the Jalsa Salana is a formal annual gathering of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community initiated by the founder of the Islamic group Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad.

The purpose of the Islamic gathering, Dr. Akinreti stated, was to enable every sincere individual to personally experience religious benefits ranging from special reading from the holy Quran, speeches by the world head of the Ahmadiyya community, and special congregational prayers.

The statement further stated: “The Nigerian delegation to the Islamic conference is led by Alhaji Alatoye Folorunso Azeez and other prominent members of the Islamic community in the country. International media networks across Africa such as the Murhi International Television, MITV, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, among others will broadcast the events live for three days .

“Television Continental, TVC, African Independent Television, AIT, and The Nigerian Television Authority,  NTA, are covering the conference for news feed.

“There will be a Radio channel called Jalsa Radio broadcasting live proceedings.  The events will also be monitored on the social media platforms – Twitter (X), facebook, Whatsapp, Youtube among others.

