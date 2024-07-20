PROPHECY WITH INSTANT SOLUTION: COUPLE SHARE STORY OF MIRACLE BABY AT ZION MINISTRY

For Oluchukwu Ike and his wife, Olivia Chinwe, from Nnewi South, Anambra State, their dream of having a child of their own finally came to pass after six years of infertility and failed IVF.

Sharing their testimony at Zion Prayer Movement Outreach in Lagos on Sunday, Ike, who is popularly called Amicable by his friends, narrated how his wife suffered a miscarriage early in their marriage and was subsequently unable to get pregnant again despite visits to several hospitals and that efforts to conceive through IVF also failed.

However, God remembered them on May 1, 2023, through Evangelist Ebuka Obi on Open Heaven, Amicable disclosed as he paused for the video of the prophecy to be replayed. “I don’t know who Amicable is, but I see you celebrating. Some years of marriage and no child. The Lord has asked me to prophecy. Amicable you and your wife, from this moment, we will celebrate pregnancy and children. Your yoke is broken,” Ebuka had declared in the video.

There were also testimonies by Chinonso Onu from Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State who was miraculously release from prison after he was jailed for 12 years in Vietnam for “Yahoo Yahoo” and by Abdulai Momodu from Edo State who shared the story of his miraculous job offer after they were all located by Evangelist Ebuka during Open Heaven.