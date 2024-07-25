Address personality cult issues in Churches – Bishop Musa

By Patrick Wemambu

Catholic Bishop of Katsina Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) Gerald Mamman Musa, in north-west Nigeria, has called on religious leaders and Christians generally to tackle the issue of personality cults in churches world-wide. He made the appeal recently during the priestly ordination of five Deacons at the St. Martin De Porres Cathedral, Katsina.

“If we must be true servants (of God), we should address the issue of personality cults in the Church. A personality cult is when gifted individuals or priests who have the gift of preaching and healing use their influence to elevate themselves to demi-gods and downplay any authority that calls them to order or moderate their excesses,” His Lordship said.

Eulogizing former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua who lived as a servant leader focusing on transforming Nigeria with his 7-point agenda, Bishop Musa urged the newly ordained priests to be humble and see themselves not just as public servants but pastoral shepherds guiding their flock. He explained; “The duty of a pastoral servant such as a Catholic Priest has multiple roles to play such as preaching, counselling, administering the sacraments and facilitating the integral development of the people.”

Speaking on challenges of privileges and power, the presiding prelate pooh-poohed the desperation by which individuals are ready to fight and kill in order to occupy positions of authority. This, he said, is geared towards enjoying the pecks and pleasures that are connected with leadership. Without practical examples of self-emptying, he regretted that most people want to be masters, not servants.

On the need for priests to be true servants, not taskmasters lording it over others – His Lordship posited that the greatest of leaders in the world were those who lead with humility, serve with compassion and inspire others to achieve greatness.

The newly ordained priests in the Episcopal See erected by Pope Francis last October were Rev. Frs. Amen Lazarus, Kelvin Bello, Chibuzor Victor Somadina, Garba Yusuf and Samaila Nura Emmanuel.