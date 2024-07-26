Glo 1 marks 8 years of connectivity, boosts capacity

Telecommunication services provider, Globacom, has celebrated the eighth year of uninterrupted connectivity for Glo 1, the international submarine cable that the company solely owns.

Glo 1 has, since 2016, not experienced any disruption in its operations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for individual and corporate customers who derive their internet requirements from the network.

The company said in a press statement that the Glo1 submarine fiber cable infrastructure was recently upgraded to ensure maximum utilization and enhanced service delivery.

Globacom exclusively financed the entire end-to-end architecture of Glo 1, including access systems, the national fiber-optic backbone, the international cable systems, International gateways and data centre services. Globacom’s presence in several countries and its fibre optic networks entail that it can offer last mile and domestic long haul services to Glo 1 customers. Earlier this year, when most submarine cables in Nigeria and West Africa experienced fibre cuts which caused widespread internet downturn, Glo 1 was unaffected and was about the only source of succour for internet users in the country.

Glo 1 successfully powered financial institutions, internet service providers, and data consumers throughout the period. Industry watchers posited that Glo 1 international submarine Cable’s resilient architecture and durability made the cable impregnable to disruption.

Glo 1 connects directly to London with lowest latency, thus guaranteeing ultra fast and reliable internet connectivity. Latency refers to the length of time it takes for data to travel from one point to another across a network

The Glo 1 capacity boost effectively compliments the ongoing technical expansions and upgrades of Glo network infrastructure to ensure unique calling and browsing experience on the Glo network.

Globacom disclosed that the Glo 1 facility offers customers the most guaranteed solutions to their business needs and has customized services to address the requirements of a wide segment of clients including Oil and Gas companies, Manufacturers, government, education and medical institutions.

“The cable facilitates teleconferencing, distance learning, disaster recovery and telemedicine, among several other benefits for the African people” the company said.