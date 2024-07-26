Sanwo-Olu mourns President Ohanaeze, Iwuanyanwu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the demise of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, describing his death as a colossal loss to Nigeria, particularly the Igbo nation and the media industry.

The Governor also described Iwuanyanwu, an accomplished businessman and media mogul who died on Thursday at 81 after a brief illness, as a respected elder statesman and detribalised Nigerian.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with Ndigbo at home and abroad over the demise of their President-General.

He also consoled the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and the entire people of Imo State over the death of their illustrious son.

The Governor also sympathised with the deceased wife, Lady Princess Frances Iwuanyanwu, children, friends, and associates, as well as the management and staff of Champion Newspaper and other businesses of the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

He said, “On behalf of my family, the Government and the people of Lagos State, I mourn the death of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was an active participant in Nigerian politics, having served his party in different capacities and contested for Nigeria’s presidency on three occasions. He contributed his quota for the development of his people and the country at large. He was very passionate about the interest, growth, and development of all Igbo at home and in the diaspora.

“As a media proprietor and accomplished businessman, he contributed his quota to the economy of Lagos State by providing job opportunities for many young Lagos residents in the media and other companies he established.

“He was a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his community, state, and the country in different sectors. His footprints in sports development in Nigeria as the founder of Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club (now Heartland F.C.), which won several national and international championships would not be forgotten in many years to come.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and pray that God grants the Ndigbo, the deceased family, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng