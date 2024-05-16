Public Lecture and induction of New Corporate and Student Members of the NIMECHE Lagos Chapter Photo Gallery L-r: Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter, Engr Omobayowa Erinle; Guest Speaker, Principal Consultant ,BSquare Management Consult, Dr Omopeju Afanu; receiving award from National Vice Chairman ( NIMECHE), Dr. Uche Obiajulu; immediate Past Chairman (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter, Engr. Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu; during the public Lecture and induction of New Corporate and Student Members of the Institution Lagos Chapter held at Engineering Close, Victoria Island on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. 7 Share Continue Reading 7 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
