Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NDLEA boss pays a condolence visit to Iwuanyanwu family in Abuja

Photo Gallery
26
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Col. Yakubu Bako (Rtd), Special Adviser to the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) presenting a letter of condolence to the GMD of Champion Newspapers, Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa when a delegation from the NDLEA boss paid a condolence visit to the Iwuanyanwu family in their Abuja residence on Friday 26th July 2024.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11551 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 26, 2024

Construction Expo Africa ,organised by Nigerian Institution…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 25, 2024

Goldenline Int’l Schools, Graduation/ Prize Giving Day…

1 of 490