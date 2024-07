Construction Expo Africa ,organised by Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers , CED , CEA held in Lagos

L-r …Chairman Organizing Committee Engr Dr Robbie Owivry; past (NICE) Lagos Chapter Chairman , Engr Emeka Ibeh;(FNSE) Engr Abdulrasaq Adebayo Adebiyi; Senior Standard Engineer · Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) Engr. Bature Inuwa Mohammed , Guest Dr. Olugbenga Fadipe; Vice Chairman Organizing Committee , Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Engr Lola Adetona.

L-r…Member, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Engr Okodugha Dauda Aluyah ; General manager ,Lagos State Public Works and Corporation, Engr Tokunbo Ajanaku ; National Chairman (NICE) Engr Virgilus Chukwudi Ezugu; Chairman Organizing Committee ,Engr ,Dr Robbie Owivry; Past (NICE) Lagos Chapter Chairman , Engr Emeka Ibeh. Organized by Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE), Construction Expo Africa (CEA) ,Construction & Engineering Digest (CED) held in Lagos on 23/7.2024.

L-r …Past (NICE) Lagos Chapter Chairman Engr Emeka Ibeh. Chairman Organizing Committee ,Engr ,Dr Robbie Owivry; General manager ,Lagos State Public Works and Corporation, Engr Tokunbo Ajanaku; National Chairman (NICE) Engr Virgilus Chukwudi Ezugu; all at the Exhibition Stand .

L-r… Stella Atasie; Vice Chairman Organizing Committee ,/Former Chairman Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) , Lagos State . Engr Lola Adetona ; General Manager , Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory ,Engr .Olayinka Abdul; Vice Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch /Chairman Planning Committee. Engr Nimot Muili and Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter , Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni.

Engineering Manager ,Georita Innovations Limited , Engr Victor Samuel , (left) explaining Some point to National Chairman (NICE) Engr Virgilus Chukwudi Ezugu and others.

L-r… General manager ,Lagos State Public Works and Corporation, Engr Tokunbo Ajanaku ; Member (NICE) Engr Okodugha Dauda Aluyah ; Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter , Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; Engr Francis Ishabiyi; Co Host, Mr Kenneth Odusola –Steveson; Member (NICE) Engr Olumoh Sharafadeen.

National Chairman (NICE) Engr Virgilus Chukwudi Ezugu; (middle) with Other Members ,during the Construction Expo Africa ,Organized by Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE), Construction Expo Africa (CEA) ,Construction & Engineering Digest (CED) held in Lagos on 23/7/.2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng