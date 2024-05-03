Gov Otti, inaugurates Aids, Civil Service Commission boards, charges them to add value to govt

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti has charged new appointees to bring their experiences to bear and add value to his administration.

Governor Otti who gave the charge during the formal swearing-in of two special advisers, Chairman of Abia State Civil Service Commission and the management of boards of parastatals and agencies of government at Government House , Umuahia, said he was bringing them on-board because of the strong conviction that they would not just be great additions to his team but would push the boundaries of governance in the very direction his administration seeks.

The governor, who encouraged the appointees to work closely with the development partners of government, emphasized the commitment of his government to excellence in service delivery and warned that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption.

“Our commitment to excellence in service delivery remains sacrosanct for the simple reason that Abians of today, and those coming after us, deserve no less. While we continue to work diligently to make our collective today better than what we had yesterday, we are most conscious of the future we are creating for our children and grandchildren.”

Continuing he spoke on specific terms to the various sets of appointees inaugurated and congratulated them on their appointments

“To the new special advisers and other appointees, you are encouraged to integrate yourselves into our specific and general programmes designed to improve the lot of our hardworking men and women, to support, and give them the leverage to build their tomorrow today, using the bricks of yesterday’s experiences.

“We believe you would bring your experiences to bear to make our state the star in your areas of specialization. Your assignment is clearly linked to the entire spectrum of our economic and social development agenda.

“The expectation is that you would work effectively with other key players within the State and beyond to help create a roadmap for sustainable and reliable energy for every home and business in the State as the case may be.The same applies to the Heads of agencies and parastatals being inaugurated today.

“The new ASUBEB management team has been carefully selected to drive our holistic development programme in the basic education sector, working hand in glove with various local, national and international partners to create a certain competitive edge for Abia children in terms of quality of knowledge and a robust understanding of the dynamics of the world they will live in as adults.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated appointees, the Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Pastor Dr Eno and the Chief Medical Director , Abia State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic centre, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu expressed gratitude to the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state and assured that they would bring their expertise to bear in the discharge of their duties.

The newly sworn – in special advisers included, Dr Ngozi Azodoh adviser on Health and Engr Kachy Etolue, special adviser on Energy and Mrs. Nkolika Ubani is Senior Special Assistant Legal, Barr. Agbonma Ukaobadi is Senior Special Assistant on Ease of Doing Business while the Civil Service Commission and boards of ASCETA, ASUBEB, Abia Diaspora Commission among others were inaugurated