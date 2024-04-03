Two Iranian Generals killed in Israeli air attack

.As Tehran vows to attack Israel ‘with equal force’

China has issued a strong condemnation of a suspected Israeli air attack on the grounds of the Iranian embassy in Damascus that claimed the lives of two Iranian generals.

“China condemns the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing.

“The security of diplomatic institutions must not be violated, and the sovereignty and independence of Syria must be respected”, he added.

China opposed all actions leading to increased tensions, Wang said.

China maintains close ties with Iran, importing large quantities of oil from the country, which remains under sanction by Western countries.

It also maintains ties with Syria, inviting President Bashar al-Assad to the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.

Tehran vows to attack Israel ‘with equal force’

Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, has promised that Iran will respond to Israel’s attack on the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus, with equal force.

Following the Israeli missile strike on the consulate building of the Iranian embassy on Monday, Akbari said that five of his colleagues lost their lives in the attack, while two Iranian embassy guards were injured.

“Israel has clearly violated international laws.

“When will international organisations, which are meant to enforce these laws, take action?” Akbari said.

The Iranian ambassador issued a warning that Iran will not let Israel’s actions go unanswered and will retaliate with equal force.

“Israel will face consequences for their actions, and we will respond with the same intensity,” Akbari stated.

Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who arrived at the scene following the missile strike, condemned the incident as unjustified.

“We offer our condolences for the loss of lives and condemn these attacks on diplomatic missions,” Mekdad said.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said the missile attack occurred at about 5:00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT), when Israel launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting the building of the Iranian embassy.

The incident marks a significant escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran.