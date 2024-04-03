Former NLC President, Ali Ciroma dies

Nigeria Labour Congress, former president, Comrade Ali Ciroma, is dead.

The Secretary of the Borno State Council, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Ali Ibrahim Ciroma, said in a statement that the late labour leader died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Borno State capital, on Tuesday.

The NUJ Secretary is also a family member of the unionist.

The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Comrade Ali Ciroma, former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The sad event occurred this evening (Tuesday, April 2) at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“The burial for the repose of the deceased will be held tomorrow Wednesday 4pm at the residence of the deceased No.7A along Galadima Road near Muhammadu Shuwa Memorial Hospital (Nursing Home), Maiduguri.”

Ciroma was the president of the NLC from 1984 to 1988 when he was forced out of office by the then-military administration of Gen Ibrahim Babangida, which dissolved the union. The Abacha administration brought him back into unionism, appointing him as the Sole Administrator of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers.