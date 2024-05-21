NDDC donates palliatives, relief materials to Rivers community

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, on Monday donated palliatives and other relief materials to the people of Soku Community in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.

Daily Champion reports that items such as: 400 bags of Rice, 400 bags of Beans, 200 cartons of Indomie noodles, 198 tubers of yam, 200 bags of sachet

water, 20 cartons of paste, maggi 20 cartons, 20 gallons of groundnut oil, slippers 13 packets, mosquitoes net, 5 packets, 20 bags of salt 20 bags of sugar and 159 bags of garri were donated to the community.

Rivers State representative on the 7th Board of the NDDC, and Leader of the team, Chief Tony Okocha said the gesture was in fulfillment of the promise made by the Commission to the community during a cholera outbreak in the area some months past.

Handing over the items to members of the Soku Council of Chiefs, Chief Tony Okocha emphasized that in line with it’s mandate to prioritizing the well-being and welfare of the people of Niger Delta, the NDDC decided to donate the relief materials to the people, to cushion the aftermath effects of the cholera outbreak in the community.

The Rivers NDDC Boss commended the people of Soku for their peaceful disposition and their support to the medical team sent by the Commission to the community during the cholera outbreak.

He urged them to ensure transparent and equitable distribution of the palliatives to the people.

Okocha who used the medium to encourage the Soku people to always support the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a way of showing appreciation for all the good things that he (Tinubu) has done for them through NDDC, announced that the Commission will kick-off the construction of the Mega Solar-powered water facility in the community this week.

The former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government, also commended the Board and Management of NDDC, ably headed by the Chairman, Barr. Chiedu Ebie and the MD/CEO NDDC, Chief Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for repositioning the Commission into an active and feasible Interventionist Agency.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Community, Chairman, Soku Council of Chiefs, Chief Opuda Orumo, thanked Chief Tony Okocha and the leadership of the 7th NDDC Board, for always coming to the rescue of Soku Communities at the time of need.

Chief Orumo also extended the community’s gratitude of the Board to the Rivers State Representative, whom he nicknamed “THE MOSES OF SOKU or the area”, for saving the lives of Soku People during the cholera outbreak and for facilitating the donation of this palliatives and the Water Project to the communities. He reaffirmed the loyalty and support of the Soku people to the government of President Tinubu.