Tourism ministry pledges to boost sector with dev. fund.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Tourism has concluded arrangements to boost the nation’s tourism sector to increase the revenue generated from the area for the nation. Already, the ministry has adopted several initiatives aimed at establishing comprehensive tourism development fund and plans to strengthen partnerships between government entities and the private outfits operating within the sector.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Lola-Ade John, during a two-day gathering which brought together key stakeholders including representatives from the Federal Ministry of Tourism, as well as delegates from various government agencies, tourism associations, and private sector practitioners.

During the meeting, participants engaged in robust discussions aimed at addressing challenges and exploring opportunities for growth and development within the sector. Key topics discussed included the enhancement of tourism infrastructure, the importance of reliable tourism statistics for informed decision-making, and strategies for promoting sustainable tourism practices.

The technical sessions featured presentations on topics such as community-based tourism and unlocking Nigeria’s tourism potential and the discussions provided valuable insights for participants and sparked constructive dialogue among attendees.

The event culminated in the formulation of actionable resolutions designed to propel the industry forward, including initiatives to establish a comprehensive tourism development fund and strengthen partnerships between government entities and the private sector.

In her keynote address, Minister Lola-Ade John underscored the importance of collaboration and unity in harnessing the immense potential of Nigeria’s tourism sector and emphasized the need for concerted efforts to overcome existing challenges and create enabling environment conducive to sustainable growth and prosperity.

As Nigeria continues to position itself as a premier tourism destination, events like the Annual General Meeting serves as a catalyst for progress, driving innovation, and fostering collaboration across the industry. Lola-Ade said the Federal Ministry of Tourism remains committed to advancing the nation’s tourism agenda and looks forward to building on the momentum generated during the successful gathering.

The highly attended Annual General Meeting with Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, and Directors of Tourism from all 36 states of the federation was held in Abuja and the event marked a significant milestone in fostering collaboration and innovation within Nigeria’s vibrant tourism industry.