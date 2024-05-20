Lagos lost 82 persons, N25.3bn worth of properties to fire incidents…..As State sealed 840 event centers over safety violations

IBRAHIM QUADRI

For safety violations and non-compliance of extant laws, the Lagos State Government has sealed over 840 event centres and social facilities across the State.

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations said it is working in line with the THEMES Plus developmental Agenda of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to mitigate risks and protect life and property of government and citizens.

Speaking during the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing at Alausa, Ikeja on Monday, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relation, Gbenga Oyerinde highlighted achievements of the Ministry in the last one year.

He revealed that Lagos State Safety Commission had carried out enforcement action at 840 facilities including event centres, clubs, lounges and hotels, construction sites for safety infractions in the interest of public safety im the last one year.

Oyerinde cited eamples of cntres affected which included, Lekki Conservation centre, Quilox etc, just as he added that about 7,819 facilities were inspected to ensure safety, with some 5,220 issued with fire safety compliance certificates.

He also said that the safety Commission through its environmental safety has also carried out not less than 365 advocacy initiatives.

The Commissioner also stated that fire safety officers from the States Emergency and Fire Rescue body successfully rescued 376 victims, preserving an estimated property worth of N152.22 billion, albeit with a regrettable loss of 82 casualties and N25.37 billion in property.

He also revealed that additional fire stations were added in Ibeju Lekki, Ifako Ijaiye among other locations across the state.

He said: “In line with efforts to bolster infrastructure, three new fire stations are nearing completion in Ijegun-Egba, Satellite Town, and Ijede, while an ultramodern workshop at the Alausa headquarters is nearly finished to cater to the agency’s fleet maintenance needs.

“Additionally, land spaces have been identified for the development of additional fire stations in Ibeju, Lekki and Ifako Ijaiye,” he said.

He added that Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had prioritized fire mitigation and Emergency Response Strategies

He however stated, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is sustaining its focus on enhancing fire mitigation and emergency response strategies, aligning with the administration’s THEMES Plus Agenda. Under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a collective effort was emphasized to address the challenges posed by fire incidents effectively.

“Key statistics from the year’s emergency calls revealed a total of 2,537 incidents, including 1,627 fire calls, 191 rescue calls, 93 salvage calls, and four explosions, alongside 607 false alarms.

“This highlighted the critical need for increased awareness of fire safety measures to combat the impact of negligence and non-compliance with safety codes”, he stated.

He also mentioned the collaborative efforts with the Ministry of the Environment to improve the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp (Youth Hostel) at Iyana-Ipaja, noting that between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, LASEMA responded to 1,906 incidents, comprising 1,461 incidents in 2023 and 445 incidents in the first quarter of 2024.

