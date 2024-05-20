Lagos to begin school feeding programme soon -Sanwo-Olu’s aide

.1,681 vulnerable residents get N1bn financial assistance

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement has rendered financial assistance worth of N1 billion on 1,681 vulnerable residents as a way of mitigating economic hardship.

The office was created with the sole aim of bringing governance closer to the people and also bridges the communication gap between the government and Lagos State residents.

Speaking during the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the second term in office of the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Alausa, Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr Tajudeen Afolabi made the disclosure.

The Governor’s aide also stated that the State Governor would, before the end of the year resuscitate the school feeding programme for the primary school pupils.

Afolabi noted, “Sanwo-Olu Listens’ financial assistance to struggling Lagosians is a social welfare programme designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable citizens in Lagos State has been sustained for five consecutive years.

“It is a fact that Lagos is not immune from the ever-increasing poverty rate in Nigeria, hence the government of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, cognizance of this unpalatable trend has therefore taken necessary steps in providing support to help reduce poverty.

During the period under review, 1,681 vulnerable residents of Lagos State were assisted in one way or the other.

He added, 1074 are still awaiting these benefits which are to be attended to in the next two weeks.

Up till now we have spent N1bn on the financial assistance since we started. Until the whole we complete the remaining beneficiaries, we can give the sum total now.

On the school feeding programme for the primary school pupils, the Commissioner stated that, “By the time, we cross the ts and dot the is, we will offer you the update. There are a lot of steps to be taken and knowing the number of pupils.

By the end of the year, we will tell you how much we have expended on the school feeding programme.

He stated that to ensure proper engagement and providing feedback, the state government came up with Lagos Citizens Gate App in April, 2023.

“The App is strategically developed as a one-stop-shop for everything about Lagos State addressing several issues, complaints, enquiries and giving the citizens and visitors’ real time direct access to Lagos State Government and its activities”.

