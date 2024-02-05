British monarch King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, steps back from public functions

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will suspend his public duties to undergo treatment.

The announcement, made by Buckingham Palace on Monday evening, came a week after the 75-year-old sovereign was discharged from a London hospital, after a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. The palace did not disclose what form of cancer he has, but said the cancer was detected during that procedure.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in a statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual,” the palace continued. “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

