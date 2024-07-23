Democrats back Kamala Harris to battle Donald Trump in presidential poll

TOPLINE Key Democrats are lining up in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, as she vies to replace President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential nominee after he left the race Sunday.

Biden endorsed Harris shortly after announcing he would end his reelection campaign, leading a series of top Democratic officials and delegates to back the vice president.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., endorsed Harris in a statement released Monday in which she praised Biden for his service and said her support for Harris was “official, personal and political”—a major endorsement as Pelosi has significant sway among Democrats.

Reps. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., the second- and third-most senior House Democrats, issued endorsements for Harris on Monday, following Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., a former member of the House Democratic leadership and a key Biden ally who helped shore up his 2020 campaign.

Several potential Biden replacements have endorsed Harris, likely easing her path to the nomination: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offered their endorsements, alongside Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, three possible picks for Harris’ running mate.

A large group of current and former Democratic National Convention delegates—including state parties in California, North Carolina, South Carolina and New Hampshire, among others—have indicated they will support Harris during the party’s formal nomination process.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton published a joint statement to X endorsing Harris, saying the two “are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her.”

The Congressional Black Caucus’ political action committee, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., and Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., released statements Sunday afternoon endorsing Harris.

Harris picked up endorsements from Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who was the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2016, along with Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

The vice president also gained the support of several House Democrats, including Reps. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Fla., Jerry Nadler, N.Y., Mark Pocan, Wisc., Ilhan Omar, Minn., Andy Kim, N.J., Ted Lieu, Calif., Abigail Spanberger, Va. and Chris Pappas, N.H.

KEY BACKGROUND

Biden announced Sunday afternoon he would not seek reelection in November after weeks of pressure from more than 30 elected Democrats for the 81-year-old to drop out of the race . Their calls followed his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month and numerous speaking gaffes, including once calling Harris “Vice President Trump.” Soon after he released his first statement, Biden released a second endorsing Harris, who is seeing mixed results in polls against Trump, though she currently polls better than lesser-known Democrats to take Biden’s place.

CONTRA

Former President Barack Obama did not endorse Harris or any other candidate on Sunday, instead advocating for an open nominating process at the Democratic National Convention. He did not mention the current vice president in his statement, instead writing that he has, “extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Democrats have a few weeks before they officially choose a presidential nominee. The party’s 4,700 delegates will make their choice during a roll call vote between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, including the 4,000 delegates who were previously slated to vote for Biden. The Democratic National Convention runs from Aug. 19 until Aug. 22.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

Who Harris will pick as her running mate. Kelly was the first rumored candidate so far to endorse Harris, followed by Shapiro and Buttigieg. Other possible Democrats who could run alongside her include Newsom, Cooper, Beshear, Klobuchar, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

TANGENT

The American Federation of Teachers and The United Farm Workers endorsed Harris Sunday evening, citing her positions on abortion, more resources for families, student debt relief and workers’ rights. They appear to be the first major unions to endorse her as a presidential candidate.

Culled from Forbes