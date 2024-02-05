Winning In 2024: Sujimoto upholds ‘New Spirit of Entreprenuership’

As 2024 knocks in with the wind of macroeconomic uncertainties, especially within the landscape of rising inflation and the skyrocketing cost of various commodities in Nigeria, savvy investors have resorted to seeking the best ways to cushion the effect of this economic downturn.

According to a recent report from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the inflation rate as of Q4 2023 stood at 28.92 percent, a broad gap and rise from its initial 7.90 percent within the last decade. This economic outlook has broadly contributed to the high cost of materials within various sectors, including real estate.

Sujimoto Group, Nigeria’s most celebrated luxury real estate developer known for the audacious Lucrezia project (the tallest and most luxurious building in Banana Island), has spotted opportunities that will not only serve as a lasting solution for the persistent economic drawbacks but also strengthen the financial capacity of citizens, especially around property investment in Nigeria.

The premier luxury real estate company, which recently announced the commencement of the Piling phase of its iconic $120 million LeonardoBySujimoto in Banana Island, deemed to become the tallest and most sophisticated residential building not only in Nigeria but the entire Sub-Saharan region of Africa, has created ways for smart investors to mitigate the risk of losing their wealth amidst the persistent inflation.

The visionary leader and GMD of Sujimoto Group, Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele, who represented Nigeria in the recently concluded Saudi Arabia-South Africa Investors Business Delegation in Johannesburg, has charged entrepreneurs and investors to drive meaningful collaboration while announcing the company’s tremendous plans to reward investors who seek ways to turn their $1 into $3 through high-end real estate.

Amidst the gloomy economic tides that have persistently collided the Naira against the greenback, Dr. Ogundele further stressed the need for all-inclusive participation and firm collaboration among all stakeholders in order to drive the Nigerian economy to actualize its full potential as a major capital city of Africa. In order to stay ahead of the economic curve, Sujimoto has created a window of opportunity for everyone to partake in the oldest, safest, and most reliable real estate investment asset through fractional ownership of the iconic LeonardobySujimoto project, which is slated to break ground in a few months, setting the record as the Tallest Residential building in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to Sujimoto, the once-in-a-lifetime investment offer, which has since sparked interest among savvy investors and prospective homebuyers, with its minimal entry point of $100k, offers a competitive advantage and favourable capital appreciation of up to 200% ROI upon project completion.

As one of Africa’s fastest-growing conglomerates saddled with the fight against every form of mediocrity in luxury real estate, Sujimoto has, for the past nine years, stood by its shared commitment to excellence, unwavering determination, resilience, and ingenuity in the face of economic adversity.

Where others see calamities, the luxury real estate brand has consistently spotted opportunities that could become a trailing path for the future of the next economy while contributing to the influx of collaborative investment, especially among Nigerian entrepreneurs.

As cranes speckle the skyline of Banana Island for what will become the tallest and most luxurious residential development in entire sub-Saharan Africa, the Avant-Garde luxury real estate company has also intensified its expansion plan to cover five (5) different sectors of the economy, which include manufacturing of cement and beverages, hospitality, fintech (food tech), logistics, farming, and real estate.

“In our commitment as a brand, we have put together a unique structure across all our five areas of operation, driving the spirit of collaboration, a major ingredient that will help us serve 99% of the entire nation. Dr. Ogundele added.

All in the same vein, Sujimoto has moved a step ahead with its plan to launch the largest digital bank, Motopay (an ultimate all-in-one digital platform that seamlessly blends scan-to-pay functionalities, social connectivity features, and a dynamic e-commerce marketplace), a revolutionary fintech app that Dr. Ogundele believes will give over 50 million Nigerians access to affordable products and services like never before.

The young, vibrant entrepreneur and real estate Czar also stressed the need for young entrepreneurs to emulate the new spirit of collaboration, a key barometer of success that has over time proven its capacity with a great propensity that has today shaped the Dangote’s, the Otedola’s, and the Tony Elumelu of our society.

In his words, “There are great opportunities for us as Nigerians to bridge this huge economic gap, to reach across the divide and say, what can I learn from my brother in Lagos or in Port Harcourt? In doing so, this will eventually serve as the ultimate path for the future of the next economy, which will largely be driven by partnerships and progressive collaborations”.

“With the new spirit of collaboration and our partnership agenda, don’t be surprised to see Sujimoto strike a partnership deal with the likes of the Ritz Hotel very soon.” Dr. Ogundele added.

Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele is the Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Group, the Czar of Luxury Real Estate Development, and the mastermind developer behind the renowned Giuliano. Our other audacious projects, such as the most sophisticated building in Banana Island, LucreziaBySujimoto, the grandiose Sujimoto Twin Tower, the tallest twin towers in Africa; the regal Queen Amina by Sujimoto, a monument to royal affluence; the magnificent high-rise LeonardoBySujimoto; the 66-story Sujimoto Tower in Sandton, South Africa, a unique 4-in-1 project deemed to become the tallest building in Africa, converging retail malls, offices of over 30,000 sqm, 229 suite hotel, and over 217 luxury apartments, among other projects that have etched an indelible imprint on Nigeria’s skylines, a testament to Sujimoto’s unrivaled mastery of modern-day engineering.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng