Yetunde Olubunmi: Ilori Insurance Amazon and her growth trajectory

By Kelvin Egerue

If tomorrow comes as it surely will, Mrs. Yetunde Olubunmi Ilori, an Associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute (ACII) of London, a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (FCIIN) and one of the most successful insurance professionals in Nigeria will be enthroned president of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

Mrs. Yetunde Olubunmi Ilori is undoubtedly one of the shining stars of the insurance business in Nigeria considering the fact that she has touched every facet of the business including technical and administration. To be decorated as the 52nd President and Chairman in Council of the CIIN, Mrs Ilori will be the eight female president of the 65 year old CIIN as the institute was established in 1959 by an article of association and memorandum as Insurance Institute of Nigeria until February 26, 1993 when it became chartered vide Decree 22

The incoming CIIN president who is currently the Deputy President under the command of Mr Edwin Igbiti as president must have drawn good inspirations from the saying that “if l push myself like a machine, I will eventually run low on energy. Let me recharge myself with moments of silence and my mind serves me tirelessly”. Mrs Ilori has been long in the nation’s insurance industry as to be able to leverage on her experience and goodwill in serving the industry’s educational arm with good measure of success.

Mrs Ilori has shown dedication, leadership and integrity in the insurance industry. Her significant contributions have profoundly shaped the landscape of insurance in Nigeria and beyond, making her a beacon of excellence in her field.

Let her stories be told. Mrs. Ilori began her insurance career with Trans Nigeria Assurance Company Limited in Ibadan in the year 1984, first as a place of her primary assignment during her youth service and was subsequently employed as a permanent staff of the Company due mainly to her hard work and commitment to organizational goals. She quickly rose to the position of Head of the Life and Pensions Department.

Yetunde later headed the Claims and Reinsurance department due to her dedication and skills. In Year 1997, she joined Crusader Insurance Plc in Lagos, where she served as Head of Actuarial, Research and Statistics and Life Departments respectively. In 2004, Yetunde transitioned to AXA Mansard Insurance Plc , formerly Guaranty Trust Assurance Plc where her strategic leadership as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer position helped in transforming the company into a leading insurance provider in Nigeria. Listen to this; under Yetunde’s tenure, the company’s gross premium income grew from N27million to over N13 billion and it expanded into various new product lines. She qualifies as a miracle worker.

Her exemplary leadership continued as the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA). She was the First Female Director General and Chief Executive Officer and the First Female Chairperson of the Life Committee of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO). During her tenure, she oversaw the completion of the NIA’s iconic six-storey building and the implementation of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Database (NIID) Motor, Marine, Building Insurances and lately Group life assurance, and Nigerian Insurance Platform (NIIP), enhancing the credibility of insurance products in Nigeria. Also, the manual compilation and presentation of statistical reports Digest became digitalized thereby making for ease reference and analysis.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Ilori has held several prominent positions, including Chairperson of Life Committee of the Africa Insurance Organisation, Chairperson of the Life Offices Committee of the Nigerian Insurers Association, and Chairperson of the Planning Committee of the Insurance Industry Consultative Committee. She has served the Institute as the Chairman, Finance and General Purposes Committee, Treasurer, Deputy President and Immediate Past Chairman of the Governing Board of the College of Insurance and Financial Management. Mrs. Ilori is not lacking in educational and professional qualifications. She is a graduate of Actuarial Science from the University of Lagos, an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute (London), an Associate of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and a Fellow of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria. She is a product of the Advanced Management Programme from Lagos Business School, in addition to attending several training courses within and outside the Country.

“I have a deep-seated desire that gave birth to the theme of my tenure “Igniting the bedrock of our envisioned industry” and I believe with all of us working together the desire can become a reality. We will focus on enhancing our educational programs, fostering innovation, and promoting ethical practices in the Nigerian insurance industry. We will also strengthen our collaborations with regulators, other professional bodies and relevant stakeholders. Steps will also be taken at sustaining success recorded by the previous presidents as well as completing previously initiated projects.

“The theme is expected to be actualized under the agenda summarized in a four-letter acronym EPIC. EPIC as a word means awesome, spectacular, an exceptionally long and arduous task (usually difficult). It can be said to be ambitious and artistic goal but I am encouraged by this saying “So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable”. EPIC was chosen after taking a critical look at our industry, assessing where we are and where we should be. This acronym encapsulates our commitment to Education, Professionalism, Institutional Recognition, and Capacity Building within and outside the insurance industry. Evolving Education Through Technology (E-Education)” she had remarked.

As part of the signs of what are to come under her two year tenure as president of the CIIN Mrs Ilori had declared that, “the world is undergoing a digital revolution, and the insurance industry is no exception. There is a critical need to bridge the knowledge gap about insurance. We must move beyond simple awareness campaigns and empower the public with real education. Technology is our key”.

Mrs. Ilori knows too well that exposure to the realities of the workplace especially in the nation’s insurance industry is crucial hence her declaration that under her stewardship, “CIIN will create internship programs to bridge the gap between academics and practical experience.”

Not known for failures, Mrs. Yetunde Olubunmi Ilori who is passionate about the growth of insurance business in Nigeria is counting on every stakeholder, government inclusive to join efforts in pushing insurance profession forward thus constituting a stronger base for the protection of the nation’s assets and critical infrastructure.

“I am confident that together, we can achieve remarkable things. With your support and dedication, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria will become a force for positive change in the industry. We will empower the public, elevate professional standards, and ensure our Institute is recognized as a beacon of excellence”, she had committed.

Yetunde Olubunmi Ilori smells success, she thinks success and she desires success in all her endevours all the time. And so, the CIIN as an institute and its members as patrons can be said to be in for a beautiful session under the command of Mrs. Yetunde Olubunmi Ilori