Secure Your Future with PMB Estate: Ogun State’s Premier Residential Development

In the past five years, Ogun State in Nigeria has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a prime destination for investors seeking high returns and sustainable growth. Driven by the ‘ISÉYÀ’ mantra, this rapid development has seen the completion of over 500 kilometers of roads, the establishment of the multibillion-naira Gateway International Airport, and significant advancements in technology, health, education, agriculture, and housing. These strides have positioned Ogun State as a beacon of progress and an attractive hub for savvy investors.

Building on the success of Kings Court Phase 1 and 2 and Prince Court Estate, which together comprise over 400 fully sold-out units, a new groundbreaking development is set to redefine luxury living in Ogun State – The PMB Estate. This state-of-the-art residential city blends contemporary architecture, breathtaking scenery, and top-tier infrastructure, embodying the commitment of the Ogun State Government, led by His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to provide exceptional value for both residents and investors.

Speaking to the media, Prince Farooq Adenugba, an aid to the Governor and a seasoned real estate consultant, emphasized the strategic vision behind the PMB Estate. According to him, “the PMB Estate is more than just a housing project; it is a strategic initiative by His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to create one of the most green and sustainable living spaces in the whole of South-West Nigeria. It rivals and even surpasses the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, with its lush and green natural landscapes, breathtaking panoramic views, and outstanding infrastructure.”

Situated in the heart of Abeokuta along the Sagamu Expressway, the PMB Estate offers a range of luxurious 4-bedroom homes, including both fully detached and semi-detached duplexes. Designed to exude elegance and sophistication, these homes feature state-of-the-art amenities and high-quality infrastructure. The fully detached houses, built on a lavish 900 square meters, come with four masterfully ensuite bedrooms with a BQ, a luxurious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, spacious and elegant living and dining areas, a large terrace for relaxation and entertainment, a family lounge, visitor’s toilets, and a study. The semi-detached duplexes, measuring from 460 to 500 square meters, offer similar features, excluding the study.

“PMB Estate is targeted at many of the sons and daughters of Ogun State and Nigerians in the diaspora who are considering investing back home but are skeptical about building a home in crowded and polluted cities. These are people who desire a breath of fresh and natural air and prioritize security, accessibility, and the credibility of their investment, which PMB Estate guarantees,” added Prince Adenugba.

The PMB Estate is equipped with an array of amenities designed to enhance the living experience of residents. These include spacious and elegant apartments, well-constructed road networks with street lights, landscaped green areas, reliable clean water supply, efficient waste management systems, a sporting center, children’s playground, clubhouse, 24-hour power supply, ample parking, and top-notch security in a gated community.

Strategically located, PMB Estate provides easy access to major cities and commercial hubs, making it an ideal choice for professionals and families. The estate offers a serene and secure living environment, away from the bustle of urban centers but close enough for convenient commuting. Location highlights include being 15 minutes drive from the Wole Soyinka Train Station, 7 minutes from Government House, 30 minutes from Lagos, 12 minutes from the Abeokuta Golf Course, and 2 minutes from Ogun Tech Hub. The estate is also in proximity to the city center, reputable schools, and healthcare centers, and serves as a gateway to Lagos and other major Nigerian cities.

Prince Adenugba emphasized the security and investment promise of the PMB Estate. “Investing in PMB Estate is a secure and promising opportunity. At the moment, the project is 80% complete, and buyers can purchase directly from the Ogun State Government through the Ogun State Property Investment Corporation (OPIC). Each subscriber will receive a Deed of Assignment backed by a Certificate of Ownership, guaranteeing investment security.”

The Ogun State Government is offering the first few units at a heavily discounted price. The fully detached houses are available for N165 million, while the semi-detached houses are priced at N125 million. Flexible payment plans and mortgage options are also available through Ogun State Gateway Mortgage Bank. Interested subscribers can visit www.pmbestate.com.ng for more information.

In the words of Governor Dapo Abiodun, “PMB Estate is just one of the many vehicles through which the vision for an industrialized and developed Ogun State is being actualized.” This initiative underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to creating a prosperous and sustainable environment for all its residents and investors.

