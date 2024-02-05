Nasarawa Gov. Thumbs up Abiodun on infrastructural drive in Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has been commended for his giant strides in road construction and infrastructural development in the last four and a half years.

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, gave the commendation on Monday when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Abiodun at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Governor Sule who described infrastructure as catalyst for investments, expressed delight with the good road network that crisscross the State.

He said: “So many projects like the Agro-Cargo Airport are going on in the State. I know about the various projects that President Muhammadu Buhari came to commission.

“The last time I came here was when Nestle was beginning to build their factory and also the Brewery was also building their site. Today, I have not only seen those industries, I have seen the dualisation of the Sagamu-Abeokuta road. We zoomed here in 20 minutes.

“That is what a private thinking person will do in other to attract investments as investments will not come without somebody doing something.”

Engr. Sule applauded Governor Abiodun for siting most of the projects at the grassroots, noting that it would help in their socio-economic endeavours.

The Nasarawa State helmsman added: “I am even more happy that most of these projects are done at the grassroots as people will be able to benefit especially in the area of agriculture, health and education.”

In the area of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Governor Sule said his state has a lot to learn from Ogun, as there are States that are not generating enough revenue to run their affairs.

“We have so much to learn from Ogun State. Ogun is to Lagos what Nasarawa is to Abuja. In the area of revenue, Ogun State is doing very well and there are States that do not generate the kind of revenue Ogun is generating. It was not like this before. Agbara Industrial Zone was not like the way it is now same with Sagamu,” he added.

While congratulating Prince Abiodun for his victory at the Supreme Court, Engr. Sule said he was also in the State to commiserate with the family of the late former Minister of Finance, Dr. Onaolapo Soleye, who died last year at the age of 90.

