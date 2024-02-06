Tinubu Congratulates Nigeria’s 2024 Grammy Awards Nominees

President Bola Tinubu heartily congratulates Nigeria’s musical talents nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards: Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide, Tems, Asake, and Ayra Starr.

President Tinubu celebrates these musical marvels who have put Nigeria on the chart of cultural command through their artistry and anthemic earworms, building and earning our nation enormous soft power.

The President commends these exceptional artists for their fidelity to the art, audacity, and discipline in the pursuit of excellence.

“Our superstars nominated for the Grammy Awards are all winners. I am proud of their exploits. They represent that Nigerian ideal; the courage to strive and succeed against all odds and the hope to stay true to purpose. I congratulate and thank them for being exemplary envoys of Nigeria,” the President says.