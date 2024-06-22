Meet sensational Gospel Music Minister Bayo Daniels

Bayo Daniels is a multi-talented gospel artist, singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and devoted follower of Christ. His passion for music started at a young age, playing drums in the church choir at just 5 years old. He was inspired by his father’s love for music and influenced by legendary gospel acts like Hillsong, Integrity Music, and Don Moen.

Bayo’s musical journey took him from Nigeria to the UK, serving at Winners Chapel alongside top gospel artists like Eben and Gbenga Oke. He has released three inspiring singles, including the hit song “Free” and a powerful album “The Walk” in 2015.

With a heart for spreading the gospel globally, Bayo Daniels is a name to watch in the gospel music industry. His mission is to inspire and uplift through his music and service, sharing the love of Christ with the world.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng