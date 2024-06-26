Umahi celebrates Femi Gbajabiamila @ 62, calls him great achiever

Minister of Works and former Governor of Eboyin State Sen. Nweze David Umahi says that Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinunu Rt Hon Gbajabiamila is a noble statesman worthy of emulation.

Sen Umahi who made the observation in a good will message which he sent to Gbajabiamila on the occasion of his 62 birthday noted that the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu has done well in precipitating a united Nigeria where people’s opinions now count.

“I feel delighted to convey the warmth of my felicitations to the Chief of Staff to the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR, on this auspicious moment of his 62nd birthday anniversary celebration this 25th June 2024

“ I thank God for the accomplishments of your age. A man with manifest leadership dexterity and proven track records of performance, you have traversed the tunnels of governance measuring high in public service delivery. You have made great marks as a lawyer, a legislator, and a technocrat. You demonstrated an outstanding sense of responsibility as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly”, Sen Umahi remarked.

In the statement which was personally signed by him, Sen Umahi noted that “as Chief of Staff to Mr. President, you are playing insightful roles in the Renewed Hope administration, igniting flames of inspiration in the hearts of many Nigerians. I pray for God to continue to bless and prosper your endeavours”.

Sen Umahi extended the assurances of his esteemed regards and the best wishes of his family, the management, and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works to the Chief of Staff.